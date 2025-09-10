Carlos Alcaraz teases Aryna Sabalenka about her "Jannik Sinner" blunder in playful exchange about her US Open trophy

Carlos Alcaraz was at his hilarious best as the Spaniard took a sly dig at Aryna Sabalenka as the Belarusian had mistaken her fellow US Open champion for Jannik Sinner on a live TV show.After their respective US Open campaigns ended with great victories, both Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka appeared on multiple shows in the US, celebrating their triumphs. In one of the shows, the Belarusian accidentally called the Spaniard &quot;Jannik&quot;, and the room burst out laughing, with Alcaraz being in all smiles and taking the matter sportingly.Sabalenka had shared her moments after her US Open victory, as she appeared on multiple shows in the US, which is the trend for New York Major champions. The Belarusian shared her busy schedule on Instagram, proudly flaunting her trophy on multiple shows across the US TV network.&quot;Just a proud mom showing off her baby on TV&quot; Sabalenka commented. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeeing the post, Alcaraz couldn't resist the opportunity to tease the Belarusian over her naming gaffe. The Spaniard at his playful best commented on Sabalenka's post, replying if she remembered her &quot;baby's&quot; name.&quot;What's the name of your baby&quot; commented AlcarazCarlos Alcaraz teases Aryna Sabalenka over her &quot;Jannik Sinner&quot; blunder (Source: Instagram)The US Open trophy was Alcaraz's sixth Major title, whereas it was the fourth Major title for Aryna Sabalenka.Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka had near-perfect campaigns at the 2025 US OpenIn Picture: Alcaraz and Sabalenka with their US Open trophies (Getty)Both Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka dropped only one set each en route to their respective US Open titles. Alcaraz did not drop a single set till the final, as he won against the likes of Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, Jiri Lehecka, and Novak Djokovic before he won against Sinner in four sets in the final.Meanwhile, Sabalenka was at her dominant best as well, winning her matches against Rebeka Masarova, Polina Kudermetova, Leylah Fernandez, and Cristina Bucsa in the first four rounds. After getting a walkover in the quarterfinal, the Belarusian dropped a set against Jessica Pegula in the semifinal but prevailed in three sets, before winning against Amanda Anisimova in the final in straight sets.Coming into the final, both Alcaraz and Sabalenka had some baggage to deal with. Alcaraz was playing Sinner for a third Major final in a row, and had lost against the Italian at the Wimbledon final. Meanwhile, Sabalenka had already lost two Major finals this year and lost against Anisimova at the Wimbledon semifinal.