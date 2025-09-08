  • home icon
  WATCH: Alcaraz & Sabalenka can't stop laughing after hilarious 'Jannik Sinner' mistake; US Open champs bond over shared birthday & funny TikTok dance

WATCH: Alcaraz & Sabalenka can't stop laughing after hilarious 'Jannik Sinner' mistake; US Open champs bond over shared birthday & funny TikTok dance

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:22 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz with Jannik Sinner [Inset] | Source: Getty Images

The current World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz recently clinched the 2025 US Open singles titles. During their post-tournament appearance on a live TV show, the former encountered a slip-up where she mentioned Jannik Sinner's name instead of Alcaraz's.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated eighth seed Amanda Anisimova and lifted the trophy. With the win, she became the first player since legendary Serena Williams to defend her US Open women's singles title. Whereas the Spanish sensation defeated Jannik Sinner in the finals to lift his second US Open men's singles trophy, he had last won the coveted title in 2022.

The 2025 US Open champions, Sabalenka and Alcaraz, recently appeared on a live interview on the morning television show, 'Today.' During the interview, the Belarusian star accidentally said Sinner's name instead of Alcaraz, with whom she had planned to do a TikTok dance. Her gaffe triggered a big laugh from the hosts and Alcaraz himself. She said (via Court Chaos' official Instagram):

"By the way I had a tiktok to do with Janni (Jannik Sinner)..Nevermind."
Through her Instagram post, Aryna Sabalenka also shared their TikTok dance and her thoughts on sharing the same birthdate with Alcaraz, May 5. She added:

"Birthday twin and @usopen trophy twin 🎂🏆 May 5th must be a really lucky birthday to have…"
Alcaraz has won 23 ATP Tour singles titles, including six major titles, whereas Sabalenka has clinched 21 WTA Tour singles titles, including four major titles. Her latest major triumph came after heartbreaking defeats in the finals of the Australian Open and French Open this season.

Aryna Sabalenka reflects on learning lessons from the two Grand Slam final losses this season

During her 2025 US Open press conference, Aryna Sabalenka reflected on the lessons she learned from her two Grand Slam final losses in 2025.

"After Australia Open, I thought that the right way would be just to forget it and move on. But then the same thing happened at the French Open. So after French Open, I figured that okay, maybe it's time for me to sit back and to look at at those finals," she shared (1:52 onwards).
She continued,

"I was just thinking that why would I let my emotions to take control over me in those two finals? I sort of didn't expect players to come out there and to fight. I thought that everything going to go easily my way which was completely wrong mindset. Going into this final, I decided for myself that I'm going to control my emotions."
youtube-cover

The 27-year-old surpassed multiple players, including World No. 7 Jessica Pegula in the semi-final, former World No. 13 Leylah Fernandez in the third round, and Cristina Bucsa in the round of 16, among others, to reach the final round of the 2025 US Open.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
