Carlos Alcaraz unfazed by Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas taking the World No. 1 spot after Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have a huge chance of taking the World No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz at the end of the 2023 Australian Open. This brings the Spaniard no discomfort, who suggested that they would deserve the top spot for their incredible achievements.

Both Djokovic and Tsitsipas have a chance of making it to World No. 1 in the ATP rankings if they clinch the title at the ongoing Grand Slam in Melbourne. While the Serb is yet to play his quarterfinal match, the Greek has already qualified for the last four. With both players still in the hunt for the championship, Alcaraz's ranking is at risk.

The reigning US Open champion remains respectful of what his rivals can do to his position. He feels that if either of them gets to be the champion, they "deserve" to go to the top.

"I'm watching what Djokovic and Tsitsipas do, but it doesn't worry me. To take the number 1 number from me there, either of them has to be champion and if it happens it will be because the one who achieves it will deserve it more than me," said the 19-year-old in an award ceremony of the Laureles.

Despite major setbacks at the start of the new season and failing to be part of the Australian Open, the current World No. 1 is optimistic about the rest of the season. Alcaraz considers the injury break to have influenced him in a good way as the player had the time to improve on certain aspects of his game.

"I am watching the Australian Open from home and it is hard because I think that I am the one who could be there, but I am a positive person and I think that this break is good for me to realize some things that I could do better on the court and out of it," he asserted.

Novak Djokovic to face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with World No. 6 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday, January 25 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic's chances of regaining the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings are wide open. However, he will have to overcome the challenge of an in-form Rublev to keep his hopes alive. The two have met each other on three occasions before and it is the Serb who has a slender advantage over the Russian as the head-to-head record stands at 2-1.

Their first meeting happened at the 2021 ATP Finals. The 21-time Grand Slam champion eased past his opponent in straight sets that night. The second time they met, in the final of the Serbia Open, the Russian beat the 35-year-old in three sets. They last faced each other in the 2022 ATP Finals. A repeat of what transpired in Italy a year prior, the Serb registered a win against Rublev in straight sets.

