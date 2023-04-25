The financial disparity between the ATP and the WTA tours has come to the fore once again after Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek's triumphs at the Barcelona and Stuggart tournaments.

Alcaraz, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the ATP 500 Barcelona Open, pocketed €477,000 in prize money. Swiatek, meanwhile, who eased past Aryna Sabalenka by an identical margin in the final of the WTA 500 Stuggart Open, was awarded €104,000 in prize money.

Tennis commentator David Law raised concerns over the disparity in pay and stated that it was tough to see the respective winners' cheques. He added that the sooner we have a united pay structure, the better.

"Barcelona and Stuttgart are two fantastic 500 tournaments. Both put on a great show for big crowds, with packed fields of top players. Tough to see the respective winners’ cheques. Alcaraz - €477,000; Swiatek - €104,000. The sooner we really do see #TennisUnited, the better," Law tweeted.

David Law @DavidLawTennis



Both put on a great show for big crowds, with packed fields of top players.



Tough to see the respective winners’ cheques.



Alcaraz - €477,000

Swiatek - €104,000



The sooner we really do see Barcelona and Stuttgart are two fantastic 500 tournaments.Both put on a great show for big crowds, with packed fields of top players.Tough to see the respective winners’ cheques.Alcaraz - €477,000Swiatek - €104,000The sooner we really do see #TennisUnited , the better. Barcelona and Stuttgart are two fantastic 500 tournaments. Both put on a great show for big crowds, with packed fields of top players.Tough to see the respective winners’ cheques.Alcaraz - €477,000Swiatek - €104,000The sooner we really do see #TennisUnited, the better.

Carlos Alcaraz wants to build his own legacy

Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open.

Carlos Alcaraz triumphed for the second successive year at the Barcelona Open. He would need to win it 10 more times to equal Rafael Nadal's current record at the tournament.

The teenager, however, said emulating his compatriot was not on his mind and that he hoped to build his own legacy.

"I don't want to take over from anyone. I've always wanted to play against the best and it's a pity that Rafa hasn't been here. Let's hope he continues playing for a long time. I don't want to take over from anyone but build my own history," Carlos Alcaraz said after his title win at Barcelona.

Iga Swiatek continues her reign as World No. 1

Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, has kicked off her 56th consecutive week as World No. 1.

Swiatek also defended her title at the Stuggart Open and leads World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka by over 2,000 points. The Pole extended her perfect record in Stuttgart to eight matches as she won her 13th singles title.

Swiatek expressed her love for the Stuttgart tournament and vowed to take part in it every year going forward.

"I'll be coming back probably every year because I love this tournament, the atmosphere here guys because of you," Swiatek said in her post-match on-court interview.

Poll : 0 votes