Carlos Alcaraz will achieve the same or even more than Rafael Nadal, says Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg predicted that Carlos Alcaraz would achieve as much, if not more, than Rafael Nadal in his tennis career. Nadal retired from tennis last year after representing Spain at the Davis Cup Finals alongside Alcaraz.

Alcaraz and Nadal have been ranked World No.1 in the ATP world rankings, won several Grand Slam singles titles, and won Olympic medals for their country, among other accolades.

While speaking with RTVE, 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg showered praise on Carlos Alcaraz. He expressed his belief that Alcaraz has the potential to match or even surpass the achievements of his compatriot, the 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

Borg pointed out that Alcaraz's ability to play well on all kinds of surfaces will allow him to be the "king of tennis."

"I believe that Alcaraz will achieve the same or more than Nadal. He has the right mentality and can play on all surfaces . With a bit of luck, he will be the king of tennis," Borg said, as quoted by Punto de Break.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a successful season so far, clinching two titles - the 2025 ABN AMRO Open by defeating Alex de Minaur in the final and the Monte-Carlo Masters by overcoming Lorenzo Musetti in the championship match.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also reached the semifinals at the Indian Wells Masters and had quarterfinal runs at the Australian Open and Qatar Open.

Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at 2025 Bacelona Open

Alcaraz at Barcelona Open 2023 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the 2025 Barcelona Open at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona in Spain. He is the top seed in the tournament and will kick off his campaign by going up against qualifier Ethan Quinn in the first round.

This match between Alcaraz and Quinn will mark the first time these two players meet on the ATP Tour. The winner of this clash will advance to the second round to face either qualifier Laslo Djere or lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech.

Carlos Alcaraz is a two-time Barcelona Open champion, in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he defeated opponents such as SoonWoo Kwon, Jaume Munar, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex de Minaur before triumphing over compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the final to win the title.

In 2023, Alcaraz defended his title by defeating the likes of Nuno Borges, Pablo Carreno Busta, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Dan Evans. He then emerged victorious in the championship match by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim the title.

