Caroline Garcia chooses unique destination for her off-season; embarks on an icy expedition in Antarctica

Caroline Garcia decided to take a break from the courts and explore the frozen continent of Antarctica. She shared some glimpses of her trip, showing her fans how she braved the rough seas and enjoyed the scenic views.

Garcia posted two clips from her trip on Monday, November 20, where she can be seen on the balcony of her expedition cruise, holding a cup of coffee as the cruise passes through the Drake Passage, a notorious stretch of water that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and is known for its high waves and strong winds.

Garcia captioned the clip with a rollercoaster emoji and a dizzy face emoji, implying that the ride was not very smooth.

"How its going? Piece of cake 🎢🌊😵🚢," Garcia captioned her Instagram story.

Caroline Garcia on Instagram

In the second story, Garcia shares the clip of a cruise arriving at Half Moon Island, a small island off the coast of Antarctica.

Caroline Garcia on Instagram

A look at Caroline Garcia's performance in the 2023 season

Caroline Garcia at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Caroline Garcia had a remarkable season in 2023, reaching at least the quarterfinals in nine tournaments, including two finals and one semifinal.

Garcia started the season with a quarterfinal appearance at the Adelaide International 2, where she fell to eighth seed Belinda Bencic in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6. She then made a runner-up finish at the Lyon Open, where she lost to Alycia Parks in straight sets, 6-7(7), 5-7.

Garcia continued her form at the Monterrey Open, where she reached her second final of the year, but was defeated by Donna Vekic in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7.

Garcia's clay-court season was highlighted by a quarterfinal appearance at the Stuttgart Open, where she lost to Anastasia Potapova in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6. Garcia's clay-court campaign ended with a second-round exit at the French Open, where she lost to Anna Blinkova in three sets.

Garcia's grass-court season was equally impressive, as she reached the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open and the Eastbourne International. She also reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, eventually losing to Marie Bouzkova in three sets, 6-7, 6-4, 5-7.

Garcia bounced back with a strong hard-court season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Open, San Diego Open, Tokyo Open, and Beijing Open. She also faced an early exit at the US Open, where she lost to qualifier Yafan Wang, in straight sets, 4-6, 1-6. Additionally, she made it to the semifinals at the Guadalajara Open, where she was defeated by eventual champion Maria Sakkari in straight sets.