Caroline Wozniacki attends Jonas Brothers' 'The Tour' concert in Miami, Florida

Caroline Wozniacki recently attended 'The Tour concert' by the Jonas Brothers, an American pop rock band consisting of three brothers: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. The concert took place at the Kaseya Center in the vibrant city of Miami, Florida.

The brothers embarked on a tour to showcase their latest record, "The Album," along with four other LPs that were released throughout their illustrious 20-year career. Aptly named "Five Albums. One Night.," The Tour commenced in August with a couple of performances at New York City's iconic Yankee Stadium.

Former World No. 1, Caroline Wozniacki along with her husband, former NBA star David Lee, attended the Jonas Brothers' concert on Saturday, October 14, at the Kaseya Center. The Dane also took to social media to share a couple of videos from the event.

"Amazing show last night @jonasbrothers! 👏🏻 ," Wozniacki captioned her Instgram story.

Wozniacki's Instagram stories

Caroline Wozniacki to kick off her 2024 season at ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Caroline Wozniacki has revealed her plans to commence her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The Danish tennis sensation, who made a remarkable comeback in August 2023 after being away from the sport for three and a half years, is looking forward to returning to the tournament where she has participated on seven occasions since 2009.

Wozniacki shared a video message, officially confirming her participation in the tournament. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 13, 2024.

“I’m so excited to come back to Auckland. I have amazing memories from playing in Auckland," she said on Instagram. "It’s going to be my children’s first time there. It’s amazing that I can come back and prepare as well as I possibly can for the Australian Open."

She continued:

"I love the fans in Auckland. I always have had an amazing time there. I thought it was going to be my best preparation and also the best place for my family to come and start the new season,” she added.

Caroline Wozniacki just came off an impressive run at the 2023 US Open, marking her first appearance in a Grand Slam event since 2020.

The Dane advanced to the fourth round, triumphing over opponents such as Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady. However, her journey was halted in the Round of 16 by the eventual champion, Coco Gauff, in a thrilling three-set match.