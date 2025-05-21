Caroline Wozniacki gives her verdict on whether Novak Djokovic can overcome age barrier at French Open

Novak Djokovic, at 37, is the oldest challenger for the title in the 2025 French Open, and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki felt that the Serb’s age would not be a hurdle for him. Djokovic has won the French Open thrice and last lifted the trophy at Roland Garros in 2023.

Djokovic is the final title contender from the Big Three, including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and is looking to add to his legacy by winning his 100th career title. The Serbian is known to be one of the fittest players on the Tour and pays close attention to all the intricate details around his nutrition and health.

Despite that, Djokovic has been troubled by a hamstring injury in 2025, which kept him sidelined for large parts. Wozniacki stated that it was natural for the body to slow down due to age, but continued that with Djokovic, he has always found a way to reach his peak.

“It’s just not always easy. When you get older, too, your body is not the same as it used to be. You don’t recover as easily. So winning a Slam is never easy, but especially when you get to the age that he’s at. But if someone can do it, it’s Novak. I mean, we know he takes care of his body so well, and he will use anything nutritionally, physio, anything possible, to find his peak,” Wozniacki was quoted as saying by Forbes.

Djokovic has played six tournaments this year and made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final of the Miami Open. He is in action at the Geneva Open, where he is the top seed and will face Marton Fucsovics in his opening match.

Write off Novak Djokovic at your own risk, says Jim Courier ahead of 2025 French Open

Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his 25th Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open. Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic might not have won a tournament this year and has not had the ideal preparation for the French Open, but former world number one Jim Courier felt that Djokovic was not one to be written off.

“Novak has been struggling. He’s not winning the matches he’s used to winning, but he has shown some really high peaks this year – his gutsy win over [Carlos] Alcaraz in Australia while injured; his quarterfinal and semifinal wins in Miami, he looked like the guy we recognized. It’s just been sporadic for him,” Courier was quoted as saying by Forbes.

Courier, who won four Grand Slam trophies, including two French Open titles, added:

“So it's a good sign he's taken a wildcard into Geneva this week, and he's looking to get some matches there to build a little momentum into RG. You write him off at your run of risk.”

Djokovic announced that he has split ways with his coach, Andy Murray, and revealed that his long-term friend and assistant coach Dusan Vemic will join his camp for the French Open.

