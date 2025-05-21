Novak Djokovic breaks silence on parting ways with Andy Murray as coach after disappointing partnership

Novak Djokovic recently reflected on the end of his brief partnership with Andy Murray. The Serb had announced near the end of last year that his great rival Murray would join his team as his coach with the 2025 Australian Open in mind. The pair later extended the collaboration. However, after a string of successive disappointments, Djokovic chose to bring the curtains down on the high-profile partnership.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference ahead of his 2025 Geneva Open campaign, the 24-time Major champion suggested both he and Murray felt as if the collaboration had yielded as much as it possibly could before ending it.

"We felt like we couldn't get more out of that partnership on the court and that's all there is to it," the Serb said.

According to Novak Djokovic, his six-month stint with Andy Murray as his coach had a positive impact on the immense respect he already had for the Brit. The Serb reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final of the Miami Open under Murray's tutelage.

"My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person. I think he has a brilliant tennis IQ. He has a very rare mind of a champion that obviously has achieved what he has achieved and that he sees the game incredibly well," he added.

The former No. 1, currently ranked sixth on the ATP Tour's singles rankings, went on to highlight how his results over the last six months hadn't gone according to his and Murray's collective hopes.

"We didn't reach what we both hoped that we could reach in a relationship, in terms of results and that's all there is to it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," the Serb concluded.

As he heads into his first match at this year's Geneva Open, the Serb is on a three-match losing streak.

Novak Djokovic to begin Geneva Open campaign with Marton Fucsovics clash, hoping to avoid fourth-successive defeat

Novak Djokovic leaves the Manolo Santana court in Madrid's Caja Magica after his second-round loss to Matteo Arnaldi at the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)

Djokovic's last win came in the semifinals of this year's Miami Open, where he easily overcame Grigor Dimitrov. However, in the final, Czech teenager Jakub Mensik stunned the Serb, who headed to the Monte-Carlo Masters next. Here, shockingly, he was taken out by Alejandro Tabilo in the second round.

Subsequently, at the 2025 Madrid Open, the 24-time Grand Slam winner suffered yet another upset. This time, it was Italian Matteo Arnaldi who engineered the Serb's second-round exit. The former No. 1 would go on to withdraw from the recently-concluded Italian Open.

At the ongoing 2025 Geneva Open, Djokovic is set to get his campaign started with a second-round match against Marton Fucsovics. The Serb is the favorite on paper, considering his 5-0 win-loss record against the Hungarian in the pair's ATP Tour-level head-to-head. However, judging by his wayward form in recent tournaments, there's a slim chance of Fucsovics springing what would be an almighty surprise.

