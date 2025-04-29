Concerns for Novak Djokovic grow as Serb withdraws from Italian Open days after Madrid setback

Concerns surrounding Novak Djokovic continue to grow, as he has officially withdrawn from the Italian Open, set to take place from May 6 to May 18. The news comes just days after his unexpected early exit from the ongoing Madrid Open.
Djokovic is facing a challenging phase, with his form dipping and questions about his future becoming more frequent as he gets older. His latest defeat came at the hands of Matteo Arnaldi in the opening round in Madrid, marking his second consecutive early exit after a similar loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
The Serb was expected to compete in Rome at the ATP Masters 1000 event in hopes of turning his season around, but that’s no longer on the cards. On April 29, tournament organizers officially announced that the former World No. 1 will not be participating in this year’s edition.
"Novak Djokovic has announced he won't take part to #IBI25. See you next year, Nole,” they posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The 24-time Grand Slam champion has enjoyed tremendous success in Rome, having lifted the trophy there an impressive six times. His withdrawal means this will be the first time he misses the prestigious tournament since making his debut back in 2007.
Novak Djokovic sends emotional message about his future after Madrid Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic spoke to the media following his heartbreaking exit from the 2025 Madrid Open just days ago. He opened up about his future, admitting that this year might have been his final appearance at the ATP Masters tournament — a subtle hint at retirement.
Djokovic said:
“It could be. It could be. I'm not sure if I will come back. So, I don't know, I don't know what to say. I mean, I'll come back, maybe not as a player, of course. I hope it's not, but it could be.”
The Serb then reflected on his mindset during his time in Madrid, saying he had hoped for a better outcome than what he experienced in Monte Carlo. He admitted it was difficult to come to terms with, describing it as a “new reality” for him.
“I was hoping I can play one more match than I played in Monte-Carlo,” he said. “Kind of new reality for me, I have to say, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament.”
“It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis, so it's kind of a challenge for me mentally to really face these kind of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in the tournaments,” he added.
With the Italian Open now off the table, Djokovic’s next expected appearance will be at the French Open, which begins on May 25.
