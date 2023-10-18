Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee's two-year-old daughter Olivia shows off her football & basketball skills during fun day out

Caroline Wozniacki's two-year-old daughter, Olivia, recently showcased her impressive football and basketball skills during a day out.

Wozniacki and her husband David Lee, a former NBA player, welcomed their daughter Olivia Wozniacki Lee on June 11, 2021. In October of the following year, they announced the birth of their son James Wozniacki Lee.

Olivia and James have been social media stars since their birth. Both Wozniacki and Lee consistently share delightful pictures and videos of their toddlers on their social media platforms, attracting immense adoration from their fans.

The Dane recently took to social media to share some videos featuring her daughter, Olivia, playing with her and her husband. In the videos, the two-year old can be seen chasing a football and playing basketball with her parents.

"⚽️ ⚽︎ ⚽︎ ," Wozniacki captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Wozniacki's Instagram stories

Caroline Wozniacki to kick off her 2024 season at ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Caroline Wozniacki has announced her intention to kick off her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The 33-year-old, who staged a remarkable comeback in August 2023 after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus from the sport, is looking forward to returning to the tournament that she has featured in on seven occasions since 2009.

Wozniacki shared a video message on social media to officially confirm her participation in the tournament. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 13, 2024.

“I’m so excited to come back to Auckland. I have amazing memories from playing in Auckland," she said on Instagram. "It’s going to be my children’s first time there. It’s amazing that I can come back and prepare as well as I possibly can for the Australian Open."

She expressed her adoration for Auckland and said that she was excited to start her season there.

"I love the fans in Auckland. I always have had an amazing time there. I thought it was going to be my best preparation and also the best place for my family to come and start the new season,” she added.

Caroline Wozniacki is coming off an impressive run at the 2023 US Open, marking her first appearance in a Grand Slam event since 2020.

The former World No. 1 successfully progressed to the fourth round of the New York Major, triumphing over opponents like Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady. However, her journey at Flushing Meadows came to an end in the Round of 16, where she faced eventual champion Coco Gauff in a thrilling three-set match.