Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee turn up the glamor in stylish outfits for ‘parents night out’

Caroline Wozniacki and her ex-NBA player husband David Lee made heads turn during a well-deserved "parents night out," flaunting their impeccable style. The couple took time off from their hectic schedules to spend an evening together.

Ad

Wozniacki gave a peek at their evening out on Sunday, March 9, uploading a stylish photo of the couple stepping out of a restaurant in her Instagram stories. Wozniacki was effortlessly stylish in a black evening dress, while Lee matched her in a crisp suit. She added the caption:

"Parents night out 😍."

Screengrab of Wozniacki's Instagram story (@carowozniacki)

Wozniacki and Lee started dating in 2015 after being set up by friends. Wozniacki was adjusting to life after a highly publicized split with professional golfer, Rory McIlroy. Wozniacki and Lee's affair went public in 2017, with Lee proposing on a romantic getaway to Bora Bora later in the year.

Ad

Trending

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Tuscany in 2018, with Serena Williams as one of Wozniacki’s bridesmaids.

Since hanging up her sporting boots in 2020, Wozniacki has indulged in family life to the extreme. She had their daughter Olivia in 2021 and then their son James in 2022. Despite retiring from tennis for a couple of years, Wozniacki returned to tennis unexpectedly in 2023.

Caroline Wozniacki shared her thoughts on swapping sports with husband and former NBA star David Lee

In Picture: Husband David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki during the 2017 US Open (Source: Getty)

Caroline Wozniacki playfully confessed that she and her husband, ex-NBA champion David Lee, would be in trouble if they traded sports.

Ad

Following her 6-4, 6-2 victory over Angelique Kerber to advance to the 2024 BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals, Wozniacki was asked about Lee's potential in tennis and her basketball ability during her on-court interview.

"I'm terrible at basketball and he's 6'9 so maybe he could get one serve in but if he's not playing the serves, I think neither of us has any chance at each other's sports," Wozniacki replied laughing.

Ad

Ad

Caroline Wozniacki was compelled to retire in the middle of her quarterfinal match against future champion Iga Swiatek because of a right foot injury.

In other news, Caroline Wozniacki and her husband David Lee made waves with their chic casual outfits while they watched the New York Knicks play the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback