Caroline Wozniacki makes her feelings clear on what Emma Raducanu should do to get her level back after French Open exit

Emma Raducanu suffered another setback in her Major-winning aspirations earlier this week after crashing out in the second round of the 2025 French Open. However, former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has since propped the Brit up by saying she should have more confidence, considering her game is at the "top-20 or 30 level."

Ad

Raducanu had a tough start to her 2025 season, losing six of her nine matches between the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. The former British No. 1 subsequently had a reversal of fortunes in the upcoming weeks as she reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Unfortunately, Raducanu's results at the above tournament didn't translate into her French Open campaign this week. While the 22-year-old matched her career-best result at the claycourt Major by reaching the second round, it was here that she suffered a blow-out 1-6, 2-6 defeat to four-time titlist Iga Swiatek in one hour and 20 minutes.

Ad

Trending

Against that background, Caroline Wozniacki gave an impassioned defense of the 2021 US Open champion in her analysis for TNT Sports, while also asking the British tennis star's detractors to go easy on her:

"Nobody knows what she has been going through. The fact that she has won a Grand Slam and that was kind of her first burst on the scene is very unusual. So that obviously puts a lot of pressure on her, but at the same time, you need to go back and say, 'This is where I am now.'

Ad

'My level is 20 [in the world] or 30,' and just say, 'I need to build from there.' Usually you start from a low ranking and you slowly build your way up."

"Emma Raducanu started at the top and then fell" - Caroline Wozniacki

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand at the French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu suffered serious ankle and wrist injuries midway through her 2023 season, requiring surgeries for both issues. Although the former World No. 10 was unlucky to lose nearly eight months of tennis, she showed immense resilience to make her top-50 return earlier this year.

Ad

Wozniacki, who began her comeback in 2023 following a bout with rheumatoid arthritis, expressed sympathy towards the 22-year-old's recent struggles and said (via TNT):

"She kind of started at the top and then fell down and needs to work her way back and that can be hard. I think you are constantly trying to improve. As a tennis player, you are never a complete player, whether you are Rafa(el) [Nadal], Roger [Federer] or Novak [Djokovic], you can always improve."

Raducanu will next compete in June's first-ever women's edition of the Queen's Club Championships. A few weeks later, she will play at the Berlin Ladies Open to amp up her Wimbledon preparations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More