Caroline Wozniacki proudly shows off her NBA star husband David Lee with a splendid blast from the past clip

Former women’s tennis star Caroline Wozniacki took a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback video of her husband David Lee’s exploits on the basketball court. Former American basketball star Lee is a two-time NBA All-Star who began his career with the New York Knicks and then played for the Golden State Warriors before representing the San Antonio Spurs and later retiring in 2017.

Wozniacki is a former World No. 1 and her career’s biggest win came in 2018 when she clinched the Australian Open title. It was her first Major title on the senior circuit after winning the Wimbledon junior title in 2006. She made the finals of the US Open twice (in 2009 and 2014) and won 30 titles on the WTA Tour before retiring in 2020.

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 US Open. Source: Getty

Wozniacki made a return to the pro circuit in 2023 and has played 29 matches since, but her recent withdrawal from the Australian Open 2025 has raised doubts over her future in the sport.

The Danish star took to Instagram as she reposted a throwback video of Lee playing a game at Rucker Park in New York. The video, originally shared by another account, was captioned:

“When David Lee pulled up to Rucker Park and started cooking”

Wozniacki captioned her Instagram story with three emojis:

"😎😎😎"

Screengrab of Wozniacki's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @carowozniacki

Wozniacki and Lee have been married since 2019 and have two children - Olivia and James.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee cheer on the Knicks in their win over the Bulls

Caroline Wozniacki with her husband David Lee (L) and daughter Olivia. Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee are often seen attending NBA matches and the couple was seen courtside during the New York Knicks game against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden last week. It was a happy evening for Lee as his former team, the Knicks, scripted a thrilling 113-111 win.

Caroline Wozniacki and Lee at the NBA game last weekend. Source: Instagram @carowozniacki

Wozniacki and Lee often play sports together. The duo are known to be golf enthusiasts and had once even played a round with TV show host Jimmy Fallon. More recently, the couple enjoyed a morning game of paddle, which is a common go-to sport for tennis players. The Dane, though, cheekily said she would never reveal who won the match.

Wozniacki often shares snippets from her life with her children and recently posted an adorable series of pictures of Olivia and James in their tennis kits.

