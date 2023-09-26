Caroline Wozniacki reacted to former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's newborn son, Hayden, accompanying her to a practice session. Hayden was also seen holding a tiny racquet.

Barty and her husband, professional Australian golfer Garry Kissick, have been together since 2017. The couple made their engagement public in November 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022, three months after Barty's retirement. They announced the birth of their son, Hayden, in July 2023.

Ashleigh Barty recently took to social media to share that she was back on a tennis court for a practice session. The three-time Grand Slam champion shared a video featuring several kids acting as her coaches, diligently feeding her balls to hit.

Barty also shared a delightful picture of herself with Hayden, who adorably held a miniature racquet in his hand.

"Back to red ball 🤨 Coaches seemed happy enough 👌🏽 Spectator just enjoyed a snooze in the shade 💚 💜 ," Barty captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to same, Danish tennis player, Caroline Wozniacki commented:

"So cute! ❤️."

"I hope she will change her mind like Caroline Wozniacki" - Ons Jabeur hopes to see new mom Ashleigh Barty on the court in future

Ashleigh Barty at the ICON Series

Ons Jabeur is hopeful that Ashleigh Barty will eventually make her return to the tennis court, drawing inspiration from Caroline Wozniacki's comeback.

During a press conference, Jabeur was asked to share her thoughts on Ashleigh Barty and her newborn son and was questioned whether Barty's absence had been noticeable within the tennis circuit.

While addressing the question, the Tunisian expressed her genuine happiness for Barty on the birth of her son and also shared her own aspirations of starting a family in the future.

"Fantastic. I'm very happy for her that she had a baby boy. I'm very happy for her because this is something that I want to have, a family," Ons Jabeur said.

Jabeur expressed that the former World No. 1 must be thoroughly enjoying her newfound role as a mother, possibly finding greater fulfillment in it than in the anticipation of competing on a tennis court.

Nevertheless, the World No. 7 maintains optimism that Ashleigh Barty will emulate Caroline Wozniacki (who made a comeback at the 2023 Canadian Open three years after her retirement) and also make a potential return to the tennis scene within the next one or two years.

"I'm sure she's enjoying being a mom right now than being on a tennis court, Jabeur added. "I hope that she will change her mind like Wozniacki and come back maybe in one or two years."