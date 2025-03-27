Caroline Wozniacki's dad has one solid piece of advice for Iga Swiatek & team after Miami Open shocker 

Caroline Wozniacki's father Piotr Wozniacki had an honest piece of advice for Iga Swiatek as the Pole lost to young gun Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Miami Open. The Pole faced yet another crushing defeat of this season as the young gun showed poise and resilience in their clash on Wednesday.

The father of the former World No.1 who had also coached her was critical of the Pole's performance as he highlighted a few important issues that factored into her loss. He made keen observations on the change of attitude that the World No. 2 is portraying and suggested she reconnect with her past to gain cognizance of what it took for her to get there.

In an interview with Polish media outlet Sport.pl, he metaphorically addressed how the house (referring to her career) that Swiatek has built lacks air (referring to the connection with her past self). He advised that she should focus on trying to get some space for herself amidst her hectic schedule instead of trying to constantly make adjustments to her coaching team in hopes of winning.

"At Iga's beautiful house, there is a constant lack of air. So you simply have to air it out. I'm not saying that you have to throw people out of the staff, change them, and so on," said Piotr Wozniacki.

He further commented on how Iga Swiatek changing her coaching team or her playing style would not be of much effect if she was overworked.

Piotr Wozniacki stressed on the need for Iga Swiatek to take a break from tennis

Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek had earlier opened up about how the WTA tour schedules were becoming a matter of stress and resulting in a deteriorating performance for all the star players. Piotr Wozniacki too in the interview brought the same issue to light as he claimed that Swiatek needed to take a significant amount of time off from the sport to recollect the happenings of the past few months instead of making changes in her coaching team.

"It's not about whether Iga plays great on the forehand or backhand, whether she's properly prepared in terms of strength, whether the new coach will teach her who knows what new tactics, who knows what strokes or whatever. All of this will be of no use at all if Iga is simply overworked, and in my opinion she's overworked by this atmosphere," he added.

However, the Pole will most likely be gearing for the clay leg of the season with the upcoming Stuttgart Open, set to start on the 14th of April 2025.

