  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Miami Open 2025
  • Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's children join her in Florida as they spend a day by the beach before supporting her at Miami Open

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's children join her in Florida as they spend a day by the beach before supporting her at Miami Open

By Gautham Krishna
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:48 GMT
Iga Swiatek (L) with Wim Fissette and family (R) (Image Source: Getty and Instagram - @jasmienclijsner)
Iga Swiatek (L) with Wim Fissette and family (R) (Image Source: Getty and Instagram - @jasmienclijsner: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHB71jcSNAj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's children joined her in Florida. They enjoyed a day by the beach before supporting Swiatek at the Miami Open.

Ad

Swiatek travelled to Miami after a semifinal exit at the BNP Paribas Open. She registered four consecutive straight-set wins before falling to Mirra Andreeva, 6-7(1), 6-1, 3-6, in the semifinals. The disappointing result extended the World No. 2's title-less run in 2025.

Swiatek will be keen to make a deeper run in Miami, where she was crowned champion in 2022. Ahead of the Pole's campaign, Fissette took time off to relax with his family. Taking to social media on Sunday (March 16), Fissette's wife Jasmien Clijsner posted a picture of her children and captioned it:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hello Miami"
Wim Fissette&#039;s wife&#039;s Instagram story on Sunday (Image source: @Instagram - @jasmienclijsner)
Wim Fissette's wife's Instagram story on Sunday (Image source: @Instagram - @jasmienclijsner)

Fissette's family shares a close bond with Swiatek, often joining the Pole's team across tournaments and extending support from the stands. Clijsner recently celebrated Swiatek's run to the semifinals at the Indian Wells online.

Ad

Swiatek, seeded second in Miami, has earned a first-round bye. Her second-round opponent is yet to be decided.

"We came to this situation where we had to" - Iga Swiatek on deciding to appoint Wim Fissette as her latest coach

Wim Fissette (L) and Iga Swiatek during a practice session at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open (Source: Getty)
Wim Fissette (L) and Iga Swiatek during a practice session at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek worked with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski for the majority of 2024. She enjoyed decent success under the Polish coach, winning four Grand Slams. However, following the lifting of her doping ban, the 23-year-old declared that she was parting ways with him.

Ad

During a recent interview with Tennis Insider Club, Swiatek said the decision was unplanned and driven by circumstances.

"Honestly, it was a mutual kind of a thing. I was not planning to change coaches this season, but we came to this situation where we had to, you know, so now I’m working with Wim (Fissette) and it’s exciting, but for sure, I have to see how my tennis is going to evolve in the next year," Swiatek said.

Although Iga Swiatek has been consistent under her new coach, she is yet to win a title. Their partnership kicked off with the Pole's group-stage exit at the WTA Finals. This year, she reached back-to-back semifinals at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. She then lost to Mirra Andreeva in Dubai and at Indian Wells, suffering quarterfinal and semifinal exits, respectively.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी