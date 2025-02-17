Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia keeps herself busy with new sport as baby son James rides a "Tesla"

Caroline Wozniacki shared a few glimpses of her children learning new things while having fun. Her daughter, Olivia, was seen indulging in a new sport.

Wozniacki is married to former NBA player David Lee. They started dating in 2016 after meeting in a Miami restaurant in 2015 for the first time.

A year later, they hard-launched their relationship on social media, with Caroline sharing the pictures of a rose bouquet on her Instagram story and tagging Lee in it.

The couple announced their wedding in November 2017 and tied the knot in June 2019. Two years later, they welcomed their first daughter, Olivia, before welcoming their second child, James, in 2022. Since then, the couple have been frequently sharing updates about their children on social mediaa, including cute shenanigans of the kids on Instagram stories.

In the first one, Wozniakcki shared a clip of Olivia learning football and wrote:

"Olivia's first football (soccer) lesson!"

Caroline’s Instagram story

In the second one, she shared a picture of James riding a Tesla kids' car.

Wozniacki’s Instagram story

Following that, she shared a cute picture of his son wearing a cowboy hat with chocolate lathered all around his face.

Wozniacki’s Instagram story

Caroline Wozniacki opened up about balancing her tennis career with motherhood

In the press conference of her 2024 US Open campaign, Caroline Wozniacki was asked about how she handled the hectic routine of a tennis career and responsibilities as a wife and mother.

The 34-year-old revealed that she was happily married and that it hasn't brought a vast change in her routine.

"Of course, marriage is a big thing, and I'm very happily married, but when you get married, it doesn't really change your preparation for training or matches or days off," Caroline Wozniacki said (via "Punto de Break").

She also spoke about her duties of motherhood and revealed that after being a mother, it has been challenging for her to balance her personal and tennis lives.

"Having kids makes a big difference. Obviously, my kids are there every day, and I'm so grateful for that. It's the best job in the world, and I love it.

"I try to make sure that I'm still a 100 per cent present mum whilst also trying to balance being the best tennis player I can be. I think that's where it can get a bit tricky sometimes," Wozniacki added.

Caroline Wozniacki shared updates about her daughter and son enjoying skiing during the New Year.

