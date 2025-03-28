Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia can't stop smiling after wearing adorable new dress

Caroline Wozniacki shared the latest photo of her daughter Olivia as she flaunted her new outfit. The former World number 1 married former San Antonio Spurs star David Lee in 2019 and has two kids: Olivia Wozniacki Lee, who was born on June 11, 2021, and James Wozniacki Lee, born on October 24, 2022.

Ad

The 2018 Australian Open champion met Lee at a dinner party in Miami in 2015 and officially began dating the year after. The couple got engaged in 2017 in Bora Bora, which was followed by a grand Tuscan wedding in 2019.

The tennis star is often seen sharing adorable moments of her engaging in fun activities with her family. On Friday, she took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of Olivia in a Konges Sløjd dress as she posed with a smile.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot via @carowozniacki on Instagram

Wozniacki admitted that her husband played a pivotal role during her retirement and was supportive of her decision to return to the sport in 2023.

Ad

“It would have been easy for him to say, ‘We’re living a great life, we’re chilling, let’s just sit back and enjoy.’ But instead, he was like ‘Go for it, I’m here to support you and we’ll figure it out as a family. We’ll do it together and we’ll have fun doing it,” she said during an interview with Vogue.

Ad

Wozniacki is very close to her kids, constantly juggling between her professional commitments and mum duties. She elaborated on how she balances these two key duties amid a busy schedule.

Caroline Wozniacki on her life as a mother

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki opened up about her life as a mother and how she manages to find time amid commitments to cater to her kids, Olivia and James. She expressed that her kids were a priority for her, but being a successful tennis player was also key.

Ad

“Having kids is a big difference . Obviously, you know, my kids are there every single day, and I really appreciate it . It's the best job in the world, and I love it . I try to make sure that I am still there as 100% present mom while I'm also trying to balance being the best tennis player that I possibly can be," Wozniacki said at the press conference of the 2024 US Open after defeating Jessika Ponchet. (5:00 onwards)

She has been away from tennis since last year's appearance at the US Open, and there are no updates on a potential comeback this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback