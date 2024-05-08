Caroline Wozniacki sends love to Venus and Serena Williams' stunning Met Gala 2024 looks

Caroline Wozniacki recently expressed her love for Venus and Serena Williams' stunning Met Gala 2024 looks.The Williams sisters wore two distinct gowns that complemented the theme of this year's Met.

The 2024 Met Gala took place on Monday, May 6, and it celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's new exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the official dress code for the event being "The Garden of Time."

The gala was hosted by Anna Wintour, the director of Conde Nast and editor-in-chief of Vogue, with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth as her co-hosts.

Serena Williams, a frequent attendee of the Met Gala, also attended this year's fashion extravaganza this year. She collaborated with Balenciaga on a dress inspired by Look 52 from the luxury fashion house's 51st couture collection.

Williams wore a stunning metallic gold floor-length dress paired with black opera gloves adorned with Messika jewelry and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.

The former World No. 1 also sported an elaborate floral hair accessory by Lelet NY. She was styled by Kesha McLeod, her hairstylist was Angela Meadow, and her makeup artist was Renny Vasquez, who used makeup from Williams' own makeup brand, WYN.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams donned a Marc Jacobs dress covered in tiny mirrors, with her hair styled in a high bun, with matching mirrors like those on her dress, added in her hairstyle. She accessorized with a pair of earrings that complemented her bold eyes and nude lips.

Venus Williams recently took to social media to share a couple of pictures with her younger sister Serena Williams from the Met Gala.

"Shining bright ✨ ," Venus Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Caroline Wozniacki who last attended the Met Gala in 2022 with her husband David Lee, reacted to the seven-time Grand Slam champion's post, praising the Williams sisters' looks by commenting a red heart and fire emoji.

"🔥 ❤️ ," Wozniacki commented.

Serena Williams on her Balenciaga dress she wore to Met Gala 2024: "A memorable and glamorous piece"

Serena Williams had expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with the Balenciaga team, describing the dress she wore to the 2024 Met Gala as a "memorable" and "glamorous piece"

“It’s truly been an honor to collaborate with the talented Balenciaga team on such a memorable and glamorous piece. This gown represents a collective effort to create something truly extraordinary, and I am immensely proud to be the one to showcase it,” Williams told Vogue.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams shared insights into her dress designed by Marc Jacobs. She stated that the dress aimed to capture the "fragility of mirrors." She also revealed that one of the mirrors on her dress cracked while she was zipping it up.

"It's based off the theme of today, we're showing all these dresses that are too fragile to wear. So he wanted to bring in the fragility of mirrors—I only broke one, but it was too late 'cause I was already running behind! Each one I break, it's seven years' bad luck," Venus Williams told Live From E!.

Other than Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova was another tennis star who graced the iconic Met stairs this year.

