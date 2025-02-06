Caroline Wozniacki shares adorable snaps of daughter Olivia & son James enjoying scenic beach day in matching outfits

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared adorable photos of her daughter, Olivia, and son, James . She shared photos of her children enjoying a beautiful day at the beach in matching outfits

Wozniacki got married with retired NBA All-Star David Lee in a private ceremony in Italy in June 2019. The couple have two children together and welcomed their daughter, Olivia Lee Wozniacki, on June 11, 2021, followed by their son, James Wozniacki Lee, on October 24, 2022.

Caroline Wozniacki and Lee have been open about sharing precious moments which they spent with their children on social media. Recently, the Dane took to social media to post adorable pictures of Olivia and James enjoying a beach day in coordinated outfits. She described it as a "great day" for both kids

“Today was a great day!" Wozniacki captioned her Instagram stories.

“James thought so too!" she added.

Screen grab of Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]

On the tennis side of things, Caroline Wozniacki has not played a match in 2025 yet, with her most recent professional fixture taking place at the 2024 US Open. At the New York Major, she defeated Nao Hibino in the first round, followed by victories over Renata Zarazua and Jessika Ponchet in the second and third rounds, respectively before being eliminated by 22nd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round.

Last year, Wozniacki participated in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments. In addition to the US Open, she competed at the Australian Open, where she defeated Magda Linette in the first round but lost to Maria Timofeeva in the second round .

She also played at the Wimbledon Championships, securing wins against Alycia Parks and Leylah Fernandez in the first two rounds before being defeated by Elena Rybakina in the third round.

Caroline Wozniacki on being a mother: “I really appreciate it, the best job in the world"

Caroline Wozniacki pictured speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

During a press conference last year, Caroline Wozniacki shared that marriage did not impact her tennis preparation, but becoming a mother has significantly altered her approach to training, seemingly pointing to the physical changes she experienced after child birth.

“Obviously marriage is a big deal but when you're married, it doesn't really change your preparation of how you prepare for practice or matches or days off, but having kids is a big difference," Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki stated that motherhood is something which she "appreciates" and "love" and something which she described as the "best job" in the world.

“My kids are there every single day, and I really appreciate it. It's the best job in the world, and I love it . I try to make sure that I am still there as 100% present mom while I'm also trying to balance, you know, being the best tennis player that I possibly can be," she added.

Wozniacki was set to kick off her 2025 season at the Australian Open but withdrew from the tournament for undisclosed reasons.

