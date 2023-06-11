Caroline Wozniacki has stated that she had fun while playing in the 2023 French Open Legends Tournament on Saturday, June 10.

Former World No. 1, Wozniacki, returned to the clay courts of Roland Garros for the first time in four years. The Danish star, who retired from professional tennis in 2020, teamed up with two different partners to win two matches in the exhibition tournament.

In her first match, she partnered with Nathalie Tauziat of France to defeat the Argentine pair of Gisela Dulko and Gabriela Sabatini 6-4, 6-3.

In her second match, the 32-year-old joined forces with another former World No. 1 and Grand Slam champion, Kim Clijsters of Belgium. The duo faced the Italian team of Flavia Pennetta and Francesca Schiavone, both former French Open winners.

Wozniacki and Clijsters proved to be too strong for their opponents, as they cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory on Suzanne-Lenglen Court.

The Dane took to social media to share the pictures and experiences from the tournament.

"Had a fun time in Paris playing in the legends event", Wozniacki wrote on Instagram.

Wozniacki, who is also commentating for Tennis Channel in the ongoing tournament, expressed her joy and gratitude for being able to play at Roland Garros again. She also met Holger Rune and shared a hug and a friendly chat as they represented their country’s tennis legacy.

Casper Ruud praises Caroline Wozniacki for paving the way for Scandinavian tennis

According to Casper Ruud, Caroline Wozniacki is responsible for the success of Scandinavian tennis worldwide.

Ruud responded to voice notes from different sports personalities in a promotional video for the 2023 French Open. Tom Kristensen, a former racing driver from Denmark and now a Eurosport presenter, wanted to know why were there so many Scandinavian stars in sports.

Ruud said that sports have always been a strength for the Scandinavian countries. He gave examples of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland in football, Victor Hovland in golf, and the Ingebrigtsen brothers and Karsten Warholm in running.

He singled out Caroline Wozniacki as the one who made Scandinavian tennis famous by becoming World No. 1 and winning a Grand Slam.

"She sort of initiated everything, I suppose," Ruud said.

Wozniacki reached her first Grand Slam final at the US Open in 2009. She created history in 2018 by becoming the first Danish woman to win a Grand Slam title. She defeated Simona Halep in an exciting Australian Open final to claim her only Major title.

Wozniacki won 30 WTA singles titles in her career and was at the top of the WTA rankings for 71 weeks in total.

