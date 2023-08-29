Caroline Wozniacki received a wildcard for the 2023 US Open, allowing her to compete in the New York Major for the first time since 2019. She comfortably defeated Grand Slam debutant Tatiana Prozorova in straight sets in the opening round with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

The former World No. 1 returned to Grand Slam tennis after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, having retired after the 2020 Australian Open. During her time away from the court, Caroline Wozniacki gave birth to two children, a son and a daughter.

During the post-match press conference after her win over Prozorova, Caroline Wozniacki was asked about her mental preparation, especially after becoming a mother. In response, the Dane emphasized her competitive spirit and explained that she tries to give her all in both, her personal and her professional life.

"I think once a competitor, always a competitor. I know what I need to do out there," said Wozniacki. "When I'm with the kids, I'm with the kids 100%. When I'm zoned in on the match, I'm there 100%. I gave the kids a big kiss. I said, Mommy's got to go work now. Olivia asked if she could join. I said, No, it's very late, you're going to be sleeping. She said, Okay, tomorrow we play tennis."

Further assessing her own performance, the 33-year-old said she was happy to have qualified for the second round and admitted to being a little nervous to finish the game off.

"I'm just so happy to be through. I think there are some things I did very well, other things that I can do better. All in all, I'm going to be thrilled with a win today," said Wozniacki.

"Playing on Armstrong is special. Playing a night session. Obviously, I was a little nervous going out there and finishing off the match. Again, just thrilled to be through in an exciting match. Get another one out there," she added.

Upon being asked for her preference for match timings, Caroline Wozniacki revealed she loves playing in the night session, in front of huge audiences.

"Honestly, I usually love a night session. For me I thrive playing in front of a big crowd, playing a night session, especially when you're playing first on. You know exactly when you're on. You can really prepare for that," she said.

"We've had some tough battles" - Caroline Wozniacki ahead of her 2R fixture with Petra Kvitova at US Open

Caroline Wozniacki talks to the press at the 2023 US Open.

In the same press conference, Caroline Wozniacki was asked to comment on her upcoming 15th head-to-head battle with Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

The Dane pointed out the strengths of her upcoming opponent while reiterating that she had a game plan and knew what it would take to beat the World No. 11.

"Obviously there's pluses and minuses. But, yeah, I know exactly what I need to do. I know where my game needs to be at to beat Petra. There's definitely a calmness to knowing that. At the same time I'm playing someone who obviously plays very well," said the former World No 1.

Wozniacki acknowledged that while she would have preferred an easier draw, her wildcard entry could have meant for them to meet sooner in the tournament as well.

"Could I have had maybe a little bit of an easier draw? Probably. But at the same time, I'm also a wild card. We could have met in the first round," said the 33-year-old.

"At the same time, I'm just out there to compete. I know myself, my competitiveness. I know if I'm playing my best tennis, then I believe that I can beat anyone in the draw," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki further added that she was just happy to have the chance to compete at this level, and wants to keep playing against the best players, in the best courts.

"We'll see. It could be anything out there in the next match, but I hope it's going to be a great match. That's why I'm here. I want to compete. I want to play against the best players. Again, I'm just thrilled that I got to play on a big court today. Let's see where we're going to go in the next round. Hopefully another big one," she said.