Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie and other tennis stars attempted to decipher the meaning of some US Southern slang phrases in a recent video posted by the ATP.

The challenge featured Ruud, Norrie, John Isner, Hubert Hurkacz, and Rinky Hijikata. All five men's tennis stars had varying degrees of success and confusion during the challenge.

The video was part of a series of fun and engaging content that the ATP produces to showcase the personalities and skills of the players off the court. The participants were given phrases such as "Knock on wood," "That dog will hunt," "It’s coming up a cloud," and "Cattywampus" and had to guess what they meant.

Some of them were familiar with the expressions, while others were completely baffled.

The video was posted on Monday, July 24, on the official ATP's YouTube channel.

The video also revealed the score of each player at the end, with Isner emerging as the winner with seven correct answers. Hijikata and Norrie tied for second place with four correct answers each, while Hurkacz and Ruud recorded one and two, respectively.

The video was a lighthearted way to entertain fans and players, especially after a gruelling season that saw the players compete in various tournaments around the world. It also showcased the the camaraderie and friendship among the players.

Casper Ruud faces Sebastian Baez in the first round of the German Open

Casper Ruud in Wimbledon 2023

Top seed Casper Ruud has little time to rest before he begins his title bid at the German Open in Hamburg. He will take on Argentina’s Sebastian Baez on Wednesday, July 26, in his opener.

The World No. 4 is coming off a run to the Bastad final on Sunday, where he lost in straight sets to second seed Andrey Rublev. With the defeat, Ruud dropped to a 26-14 record on the season.

However, he will take confidence from his impressive claycourt swing. Ruud made his second consecutive Roland Garros final and the semifinals in Rome, while winning the title in Estoril.

Meanwhile, Baez is 16-18 on the season after stumbling in the opening round in Bastad last week.

Riding a three-match losing streak, the World No. 64 has work to do against the in-form Ruud. It's worth noting, though, that he won the Cordoba title and made the semifinals in Santiago and the quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro, Estoril, and Lyon.

Casper Ruud beat Sebastian Baez in the pair’s lone meeting in the Estoril quarterfinals this year en route to the title.

The Norwegian is the favorite heading into the match on Wednesday, as he has more experience, consistency, and pedigree. This is especially true on clay, where he boasts an impressive 119-44 record and has won nine titles.

On the other hand, Baez has a 36-24 record on the surface and has lifted two titles.