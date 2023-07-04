Casper Ruud has addressed criticism targeting his preparations for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Norwegian is fresh off a defeat at the recently concluded French Open, where he faced Novak Djokovic in the final. Despite putting up a good two-week show, Ruud fell short in the title clash after executing a breathtaking opening set and ultimately succumbed to Djokovic in a straight flush scoreline of 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5.

Although Ruud's performance in slams has been outstanding, the Norwegian has failed to deliver a fruitful outcome in all three Grand Slam finals he has appeared in. Furthermore, the 24-year-old has always experienced a certain discomfort with his gameplay while competing on grass courts, which has given his critics all the more reason to ascertain his early downfall in the third Major of the year.

Ahead of the tournament, the World No. 4 shared his numerous experiences on social media, including golfing, sunbathing, and even attending two Weeknd concerts.

In lieu of these activities, Ruud was recently asked questions circling his approach for the Grand Slam in a post-match press conference.

He was quick to shut criticisms suggesting his lifestyle would ruin his chances in Wimbledon and added that players deserved a break before transitioning into the second half of the ATP season.

"Well, I mean, people can have any opinion they want. Everyone is entitled to have their opinion," Ruud said. "But to me, you know, honestly it's a long year, and at some point during the summer, at least to me, there has to be some kind of break for the players."

"To me, it's an easy choice. It doesn't mean that I take Wimbledon not serious enough or anything. I really like to perform well here. But it's just a matter of physically being ready and being ready for the second part of the season," he said.

Furthermore, the Norwegian highlighted the mere energy Wimbledon offers which motivates him and enables him to deliver a promising result.

"Yeah, but coming in, stepping into this place here at Wimbledon, I always get motivated to try to do well, and it's always a special feeling," said Casper Ruud.

Casper Ruud to take on Liam Broady in Wimbledon R2

Day One: The Championships - Casper Ruud at Wimbledon 2023

After ousting Laurent Lokoli in a first-round minor thriller, Casper Ruud will now face wildcard Liam Braody in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite facing resistance from the French qualifier, fourth seed Casper Ruud knocked out Lokoli and pocketed the SW19 opener with a scoreline of 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

The Norwegian now stands to face Briton Liam Braody for a place in the third round of the grasscourt event and will battle it out on Wednesday, July 5.

