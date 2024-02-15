Casper Ruud reacts to proposal for going 'completely bald’ after fans reject his new haircut

Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud recently came across a fan's suggestion to go 'completely bald'.

Ruud has landed in Mexico for the Los Cabos Open 2024, where he is the fifth seed. He will compete against the likes of Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex de Minaur at the ATP 250 event, which will begin on Monday, February 19.

Ruud's appearance on the Mexico touchdown took tennis fans on social media by surprise because of his new haircut. He got rid of the longer curls and donned the short ones ahead of the Los Cabos campaign.

The fans were not amused with the World No. 12's new look and rejected it right away on X (formerly Twitter). One of the fans has, however, hilariously suggested Ruud to shave it all off. The fan believes the Norwegian would move better on the court with less hair on his head.

"You need to go completely bald, @CasperRuud98. Need to be more aerodynamic, that will give you that winning edge," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ruud dropped two thinking-face emojis in response, writing:

"Hmmm"

Expand Tweet

Casper Ruud: "I'm aware that I don't play very flashy"

Casper Ruud addresses a press conference.

Casper Ruud has admitted in the recent past that his brand of tennis is not a flamboyant one.

"I'm very very aware that I don't play very flashy, my game style is not this. To me, my tennis career is most about delivering good results and not play the most beautiful shots or the most beautiful rallies. I know that this is not my style," he said in a recent press conference in Hamburg.

Ruud claimed that he would choose stability over showmanship every time he stepped on the court.

"I prefer to play steady, stable tennis, doing well as I can. I don't really think about trying to be a showman or doing all this stuff on the court. I just try to stay in my world, my career, doing the things that work for me," he added.

The 25-year-old further stated that he has been content with going about his business under the radar.

"I'm perfectly fine with others being hyped up more than myself. It's up to the viewers, up to the fans who they want to kind of hype up. Less hype, less expectation I guess and I can kind of do my work in the shadow of the other guys," Casper Ruud concluded.