"Holger Rune gave Casper Ruud the bad haircut virus";"Wtf is this haircut?" - Fans react to Norwegian debuting new hairstyle ahead of Los Cabos Open

Casper Ruud sporting a new hairstyle ahead of his campaign at the 2024 Los Cabos Open has sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

Ruud last competed on the tour at the 2024 Australian Open. He kicked off his campaign with a dominant 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Despite facing a tougher challenge in the second round, he displayed his resilience by claiming a hard-fought 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7) win over Max Purcell. However, the Norwegian's run came to an early end in the third round, as Cameron Norrie defeated him 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3.

Casper Ruud will aim to get back to his winning ways at the Los Cabos Open, entering the ATP 250 event as the fifth seed. The World No. 12 has touched down in Mexico ahead of the tournament's commencement on February 19, debuting a fresh new look.

The 25-year-old opted to bid farewell to his longer locks, going for a shorter hairstyle that is buzzed close on the sides.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans hilariously conveyed their dismay regarding the Norwegian's new haircut. With Holger Rune's recent mohawk-inspired hairstyle at the Open Sud de France failing to impress fans, one user quipped that the Dane had transferred the "bad haircut virus" to Ruud.

"Looks like Holger gave Casper the bad haircut virus," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"CASPER WTF IS THIS HAIRCUT?????" another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

However, a small section of fans shared their appreciation for the World No. 12's new look and defended him against the critiques.

"He looks so fresh I don’t know y people are onto him," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Yall are tasteless," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A brief look at Casper Ruud and Holger Rune's head-to-head record

Holger Rune and Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune have locked horns in six tour-level encounters, with Ruud enjoying a dominant 5-1 lead in their head-to-head record. The Norwegian triumphed in their first meeting at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters, defeating Rune 6-2, 6-1.

Ruud also claimed a commanding 6-0, 6-2 win at Bastad that same year. He continued his winning record against the Dane in 2022, beating him 7-6(5), 7-5 at the Monte-Carlo Masters and securing a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 victory in the French Open quarterfinals, en route to his runner-up finish.

Holger Rune claimed his first-ever win over the Norwegian in the 2023 Italian Open semifinal, triumphing 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2. Casper Ruud avenged this loss at the French Open, recording a 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over the Dane in the quarterfinals of the Major.