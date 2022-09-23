“I'll happily line up to get coffee” – Casper Ruud on playing alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at Laver Cup

Casper Ruud is looking forward to spending time with some of the legends of the game at the Laver Cup. The Norwegian is in London, representing Team Europe alongside the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Matteo Berrettini (alternate), Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie.

The 23-year-old will get the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup underway when he takes on Jack Sock in a singles match on the opening day. In an interview with Eurosport, Ruud touched upon the extraordinary year he has had, including his climb up the rankings.

“I didn't think it would be the case a year ago or when I was selected (for the Laver Cup), but the ranking has become what it has become. The four guys are getting older. (Roger Federer), (Andy Murray) and (Rafael Nadal) have suffered injuries, while (Novak Djokovic) has had a special year,” he acknowledged.

The World No. 2 is incidentally the highest-ranked player in the tournament following his runner-up finish at the US Open earlier this month. That said, the modest youngster is happy to play his part next to some of the most illustrious names in the sport.

"I don't have the highest status on the team at all, so I won't ask any of my teammates to get me coffee. Now I don't drink coffee anyway, but I won't ask too much of them, apart from cheering when I play. I'll happily line up to get coffee,” he said.

“I am the youngest on the team. The guys here have played the Laver Cup quite a few times, while it's the second time for me. It's probably me who has to take the role of "rookie" on the team,” he added.

Casper Ruud to get 2022 Laver Cup underway on Friday

Team Europe captain and players pose ahead of 2022 Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup will be held from September 23-25 in London. The first fixture is set to take place at noon on Friday, local time.

Casper Ruud, who played and won the opening match in last year’s edition, will open once again at the 2022 event. He will square off against American Jack Sock in the day session at the O2 in London.

The Norwegian hopes to get more cheers from the European crowd this time around, unlike the 2021 edition, when the tournament was held in Boston, USA.

“Last year it was a bit nerve-wracking because I got to open the ball away from home. It will be exciting to see this year. Now we will play at home in London, and with this news about Federer, Europe will probably get the loudest cheers. I'm looking forward to it too,” he said.

The second fixture will be between the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Argentine Diego Schwartzman. The night session will commence with a clash between Britain’s Andy Murray and Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

This will be followed by one of the most anticipated match-ups in tennis history as the legendary pair of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will take on the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

The clash on Friday night will mark the final match of Federer’s illustrious career.

