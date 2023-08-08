Casper Ruud, Sebastian Korda, and other tennis stars faced off against NHL players in a friendly ball hockey match ahead of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Some of the top tennis players took their time off by trying out a different sport. Ruud, Korda, Hubert Hurkacz, and Emil Ruusuvuori joined forces with some NHL players for a friendly match of ball hockey in Toronto on Sunday.

The tennis stars showed off their skills on the hardcourt instead of the traditional ice surface, as they faced a team of NHL players, including retired former Toronto Maple Leafs star, Doug Gilmour, Anthony Cirelli, Quinton Byfield, Ryan McLeod, and Nazem Kadri.

The match was organized by the National Bank of Canada and Rogers Communications, the co-sponsors of the Canadian Open, as a way to promote the tournament and raise funds for local charities.

Ruud posted several pictures from the match on his Instagram account on Monday.

“@nhl vs @atptour 🏒🎾Next time we should try our sport on their surface😅⛸️,” Ruud wrote on Instagram.

The NHL team secured the victory in a shootout due to a skillful goal scored by Gilmour. The players then posed for photos and signed autographs for the fans who attended the event.

The 2023 Canadian Open started on Monday, August 7, and will run until Sunday, August 13. The men’s tournament will take place in Toronto, while Montreal will host the women’s event. The Canadian Open is part of the US Open Series, which prepares players for the final Grand Slam of the year.

Casper Ruud delivers the first pitch for the Toronto Blue Jays before they face the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action

Casper Ruud in Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays match

Casper Ruud recently displayed his baseball abilities by throwing the ceremonial opening pitch for the MLB team Toronto Blue Jays ahead of their match against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ruud sported the Blue Jays' jersey and entered the Rogers Centre field accompanied by their mascot 'Ace'. With the audience cheering, the Norwegian executed the customary ceremonial first pitch to initiate the event.

Typically, a special guest performs the inaugural pitch before a game begins, signifying the conclusion of the pregame celebrations.

The official social media account of the Toronto Blue Jays expressed their joy at having Ruud engage in this long-standing tradition.

"Ruud is ready. Thanks to tennis star Casper Ruud for throwing today’s first pitch!," the tweet read.