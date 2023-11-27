Casper Ruud visits his old school, gets hugged by younger students 

Casper Ruud recently paid a visit to his former school and met with the current students. The Norwegian was seen taking selfies with some of the kids and was even hugged by the younger students, who couldn't contain their excitement.

Ruud became the first Norwegian in 17 years to qualify for the Australian Open in 2018. The former World No. 2 also became the first Norwegian to reach a Grand Slam final. He accomplished the feat at the 2022 and 2023 French Open, where he faced formidable opponents Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, respectively, ultimately falling short of winning the titles. Ruud's exceptional performance at the 2022 US Open saw him reach the final, only to be defeated by Carlos Alcaraz.

Casper Ruud completed his early schooling at NTG Ungdomsskole Bærum, a sports-focused institution. He later pursued his high school studies at WANG Toppidrett. Ruud recently visited NTG Ungdomsskole Bærum and interacted with the students gathered in the auditorium.

Expand Tweet

The 24-year old signed shirts and took selfies with the students. One of the younger kids had his puffer jacket signed by the World No. 11 before proceeding to excitedly hug the tennis star and climb onto his lap.

Expand Tweet

A look into Casper Ruud's 2023 Grand Slam campaigns

Casper Rudd at the 2023 US Open

Casper Ruud came into the 2023 Australian Open after a disappointing Round of 16 defeat to Laslo Djere (3-6, 6-3, 7-6) at the ASB Classic.

Ruud, who was seeded second at the Australian Slam, showed resilience in his opening match against Tomas Machac. He secured a hard-fought victory (6-3, 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-3) against the Czech, propelling him to the second round in Melbourne. However, Ruud's journey was cut short by debutant Jenson Brooksby who defeated him 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena.

At the 2023 French Open, Casper Ruud advanced all the way to the final. He defeated the likes of Elias Ymer, Giulio Zeppieri, Zhizhen Zhang, Nicolas Jarry, Holger Rune, and Alexander Zverev to secure a spot in the ultimate clash.

The 24-year old faced Novak Djokovic for the title. Despite his efforts, Ruud was ultimately defeated by Djokovic 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 13 minutes.

Seeded fourth at the Wimbledon Championships, Casper Ruud emerged victorious in his first grass-court match of the season, defeating French qualifier Laurent Lokoli 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 51 minutes to move into the second round.

Ruud then faced British wild card Liam Broady who stopped him from advancing to the third round. Broady defeated Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

At the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, the Norwegian defeated home qualifier Emilio Nava 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) to secure his 200th tour-level victory. Casper Ruud's journey was cut short in the next round by Zhang Zhizhen, who defeated Ruud 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 in three hours and 18 minutes.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis