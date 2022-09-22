“Casper's thinking ‘I thought Rafa was meant to be here’” – Tennis fans react to Casper Ruud’s repulsive look in picture with Novak Djokovic while idol Rafael Nadal remains absent at Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal was a notable absentee as Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic accompanied the rest of the Laver Cup crew on a tour in London for the tournament photoshoot on Wednesday.

Nadal is set to arrive in London on Thursday, September 22, a day before the commencement of Roger Federer's farewell tournament. The Spaniard’s travel was delayed as he stayed back in his home country to accept the Camino Real Award from the King of Spain in a special ceremony in Madrid.

Although he was unable to participate in the pre-tournament events, the 22-time Major champion had an enthusiastic response to all the scenes happening in the British capital.

"Hey… I am coming tomorrow… Landing in London in the morning… wait for me," he replied to a tweet from the Laver Cup on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Casper Ruud was captured in a candid frame alongside Novak Djokovic as they sailed on the River Thames with their other teammates. Tennis fans quickly took an interest in the unusual photograph and came up with amusing remarks describing the scene.

Casper Ruud has long been known to be a fan of Rafael Nadal and has also trained at his academy in Mallorca, Spain. As the Norwegian bore a seemingly repulsive look on his face, many fans teased him about the picture with Nadal’s arch-rival Novak Djokovic in his idol’s absence.

“Casper's thinking ‘I thought Rafa was meant to be here,’” one fan said.

Another fan joked that Ruud was possibly annoyed with Djokovic tattling about his brother Djordje's wedding, which took place last week in Belgrade.

"Rudd: 'Please stop talking about your brother's wedding,'" the fan said.

Yet another fan was of the opinion that the World No. 2 was in disbelief that he was the highest ranked player present, despite having Novak Djokovic, who is currently ranked World No. 7.

"Casper: I’m the highest ranked player here?"

Here are some more reactions:

free yahoo @freeyahooplz @drivevolleys novak just told casper how he found out he was allergic to gluten @drivevolleys novak just told casper how he found out he was allergic to gluten

Janet... @janmonort @drivevolleys He's probably worried avoid what Rafa might think/he's being replaced by his biggest rival lmaooo. @drivevolleys He's probably worried avoid what Rafa might think/he's being replaced by his biggest rival lmaooo.

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys Casper looks like he’s having a mini existential crisis Casper looks like he’s having a mini existential crisis

Damianm410s @Damianm410s @drivevolleys I get it Caspar...novak has that affect on many @drivevolleys I get it Caspar...novak has that affect on many

AMK Here Now @amkherenow

“2 missed chances in 2 finals, and I wasn’t in either of them” !!! @drivevolleys ND to Rudd :“2 missed chances in 2 finals, and I wasn’t in either of them” !!! @drivevolleys ND to Rudd :“2 missed chances in 2 finals, and I wasn’t in either of them” !!!

Dom @dom_d21 @drivevolleys “You wanna know where my grand slam trophies are? Yeah, they’re this way.” @drivevolleys “You wanna know where my grand slam trophies are? Yeah, they’re this way.”

Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal will compete for Team Europe at Laver Cup

Team Europe will compete against Team World for a chance to lift the Laver Cup

Serb Novak Djokovic, Norwegian Casper Ruud and Spaniard Rafael Nadal will represent Team Europe at the Laver Cup, to be held from September 23-25 in London.

They will join Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas to complete the main line-up. Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie have been roped in as the alternates for the team.

Roger Federer has expressed his desire to play the doubles fixture alongside his longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal on Friday night in what will be the final match of his exemplary career. Matteo Berrettini is expected to replace the Swiss maestro thereafter in the remaining encounters.

