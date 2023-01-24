"Casper has won Twitter, this is it" - Tennis fans delighted by Casper Ruud's revelation about screaming incident with Holger Rune

Casper Ruud divulged that his alleged scream at Holger Rune during the 2022 French Open was false. He "disappointed" fans by stating that he had not screamed at the Dane in the locker room after the match.

Ruud and Rune clashed in the quarterfinals of the French Open last year. The Norwegian was annoyed by the antics of the teenager throughout the match. At one point, he advised the World No. 10 to "grow up." However, after the encounter, the Dane stated that Ruud had taunted and screamed at him in the locker room upon registering the victory.

There has been several speculations regarding the incident on whether Ruud had yelled at the young player. In an aim to put an end to the highly debated controversy between the two players, Ruud conveyed in a Q&A session with fans on social media that he did not scream.

"Sorry to disappoint but NOOOOOOOOO," he wrote in his tweet, replying to a question about whether he had yelled at the Dane.

In light of this statement, several fans expressed their delight at having found their dearest player coming out clean on the incident and also for putting it out in some iconic fashion. One fan felt that the Norwegian "won Twitter" with his disclosure on Monday.

"Casper has won Twitter this is it," their tweet read.

Another user conveyed happiness at having finally got the clarification, however, they wished Ruud to have yelled, suggesting their displeasure with Holger Rune.

"Thanks for clarifying Casper. (wish u did though)," they wrote.

Upon witnessing the hilarious statement from Ruud, one fan revealed that he "laughed out loud." However, they still believed that the 24-year-old was guilty.

"I actually laughed out loud. .. kinda still believe it happened though"

Another user felt that Ruud was "iconic" for coming up with such quirky statements.

"he’s literally so iconic you guys," their tweet read.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

A look at the head-to-head record between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune

Casper Ruud at the 2022 French Open

Casper Ruud faced off against Holger Rune on four occasions before and it was the Norwegian who emerged victorious each time.

Ruud's first meeting with the Dane happened at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters where the former eased past his opponent in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. The same year, the two players met in the second round of the Swedish Open. Again, it was a comfortable win for the World No. 3 as the score read 6-0, 6-2.

In 2022, the pair's first meeting came at the Monte Carlo Masters. It was a repetition of what had transpired in Monaco a year ago as the 24-year-old won the match 7-6 (5), 7-5.

The 2022 French Open was the only encounter between the two that saw Rune putting on some competition for his opponent. However, the Dane lost the match 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 as the head-to-head record rose to 4-0 in favor of Casper Ruud.

