Caty McNally reveals unexpected '60 second' conversation that led to Lorenzo Musetti partnership in US Open mixed doubles

Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti are one of the surprise pairings at the ongoing mixed doubles event at the 2025 US Open. After defeating the team of Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils, McNally revealed the story behind her pairing with Italy's Musetti.The controversial mixed doubles event in New York kicked off on Tuesday, August 19. Critics argue that the tournament feels more like an exhibition than a true Grand Slam competition, as it overlooks established doubles specialists and places greater emphasis on marquee singles players.In one of the first matches under the revamped format, Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti, both known for their doubles prowess, eased past Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils 5-3, 4-2. The Japanese-French duo struggled to make an impact as their opponents controlled the contest from start to finish.After the match, the World No. 87 in doubles, McNally, was asked about how her pairing with Musetti came about.&quot;Sunday, I was back home in Cincinnati. My agent called &amp; said, 'You have 60 seconds to tell me if you wanna play with Lorenzo Musetti.' I was like 'uhhh… yes,'&quot; Caty McNally said.McNally brings serious doubles experience with her eight WTA doubles titles. She has also reached the US Open finals twice with different partners. Lorenzo Musetti, while better known for his singles play, pushed to the Cincinnati men’s doubles final a few days ago, narrowly falling short.McNally and Musetti are making their debut as a mixed doubles pair at the US Open. They will be playing the quarterfinals shortly.Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti to face the pair of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud or Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys at the 2025 US OpenCaty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyThird seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud are taking on Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe in one of the opening matches of the revamped US Open mixed doubles event. These pairings bring top-level singles pedigree to the court.The winners will immediately face Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 19. The event will conclude on Wednesday with the semifinals and final.Swiatek arrives at the event fresh from clinching the Cincinnati Open title just a day earlier. Similarly, Carlos Alcaraz, the men's champion in Cincinnati, will pair up with Emma Raducanu as they take on the top-seed pairing of Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.Notably, Cincinnati finalist Jannik Sinner withdrew from the US Open mixed doubles, forcing his partner, former WTA doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova, to pull out as well.