"Change of balls every week finally got to Novak Djokovic's wrist" - Nick Kyrgios bashes ATP after Serb's upset loss to Alex de Minaur at United Cup

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Australia's Alex de Minaur during his singles match for Team Serbia at the United Cup on Wednesday (January 3). The 36-year-old was seen clutching his right wrist repeatedly during the match and took a medical timeout for the issue in the opening set.

Djokovic had also received treatment on his wrist during his three-set victory against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday (January 2). The above instances have seemingly miffed Nick Kyrgios, who believes that employing different balls in different tournaments contributed to the Serb's injury.

The temperamental Aussie took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to take umbrage at the ATP for their regular change of balls, which he felt "finally got to Novak Djokovic's wrist."

"Change of balls every week finally got to Novak's wrist, the ATP really need to do something about this problem. Players suffer all the time," Kyrgios wrote on his X handle.

Kyrgios then defended his claims in the comments section of his post, stating that pro tennis players exert their wrists and elbows a lot over the course of a "vigorous season".

"Also, for the people who think balls aren’t a big enough factor to result in an athlete being hurt are potatoes. The load through a players elbow, wrist over this vigorous season is enormous," he said in the replies.

While the former World No. 13 was outspoken about the ball changes on the pro tour, he refuted any insinuations of him "taking credit away" from Alex de Minaur.

"Ok for the noobs that think I’m taking credit away from Alex are just plain dumb. Demon is a hell of a player and deserves every success that comes his way," the Aussie further wrote.

Coincidentally, Nick Kyrgios has himself been out of action since last year's grasscourt season due to a wrist injury. The 28-year-old is yet to disclose when he will return to the ATP tour.

Novak Djokovic had previously implored the ATP to look into players' injury complaints due to ball changes

Novak Djokovic (L) and Nick Kyrgios pictured at an exhibition in Australia last year

Novak Djokovic had also echoed Nick Kyrgios' sentiment in October last year, asserting that there was a correlation between wrist injuries and frequent ball changes.

"There is certainly a connection between frequent injuries of the wrist, elbow, and shoulder joint with balls and their changes. I am absolutely in favor of choosing one ball with which we will play all ATP tournaments..." Djokovic said to Sportal last October.

"Sometimes that change of balls happens three times in three weeks depending on where we play, and it affects the health of the players and the joints themselves. In that sense, I support the players complaining and asking the ATP to find a way to resolve it," he added. "They have to find a solution."

The 24-time Major winner also criticized the ATP for not addressing the rising complaints about the balls causing injuries.

"I didn't see that the ATP issued any statement regarding the player's complaints, and these are things that are incomprehensible to me," he said. "When you have tennis players from the top who are trying to reach you in public and say: 'Hey, let's talk about that topic!', you have to make a statement, address them, and say: 'Okay, we understand, let's sit at the table, let's talk'."

Aside from Djokovic and Kyrgios, several other stars, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Stan Wawrinka and Ben Shelton, have also spoken out against the frequent ball changes on the ATP tour.

