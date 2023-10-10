"These are things that are incomprehensible to me" - Novak Djokovic urges ATP to issue statement for players' injury complaints due to ball changes

Novak Djokovic recently shared his views on the ATP's choice of using heavier balls on the tour seemingly leading to increased player injuries. The World No. 1 has urged the ATP to take appropriate actions to address the players' concerns.

Djokovic is currently taking a brief break from tennis and enjoying other things in life. Opting to miss the Asian swing, the reigning US Open champion was last seen competing at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals while representing his country Serbia.

In an exclusive interview with Sportal, the World No. 1 emphasized the relationship between injuries of various joints with the changes of the balls across different tournaments.

"There is certainly a connection between frequent injuries of the wrist, elbow, and shoulder joint with balls and their changes. I am absolutely in favor of choosing one ball with which we will play all ATP tournaments. It is different and more difficult with the Grand Slams because each of the biggest tournaments we play, negotiates separately which sponsor they will have for the balls, but this also happens on the ATP tour," Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion supports the players' complaints and has urged the ATP to standardize the choice of balls used depending on the surface.

"Every tournament has the right to negotiate. However, we simply have to find a way to unify, so that in each category on the ATP tour we have one ball to play with, of course depending on the surface. Sometimes that change of balls happens three times in three weeks depending on where we play, and it affects the health of the players and the joints themselves," Djokovic said.

"In that sense, I support the players complaining and asking the ATP to find a way to resolve it. They have to find a solution," he added.

The reigning US Open champion could not understand the ATP's approach towards the rising tide of complaints and felt betrayed by the regulating organization.

"I didn't see that the ATP issued any statement regarding the player's complaints, and these are things that are incomprehensible to me. When you have tennis players from the top who are trying to reach you in public and say: 'Hey, let's talk about that topic!', you have to make a statement, address them, and say: 'Okay, we understand, let's sit at the table, let's talk'," Djokovic said.

The Serb has urged the ATP to take some action to ease the players' concerns. He also reiterated the need for direct communication between the ATP and the players.

"Let's see if there is some process where questions are asked to the players and responses are sought from a larger group of players, from a hundred players, to see what everyone thinks, to see the consensus. There must be some activation, I don't understand why there is silence from their side," Djokovic said.

"I hope that they will realize that there simply must be direct communication. Likewise, it should be publicly announced that they have received this information and are working on it, in the sense that they will see how they can find a solution that is acceptable. Silence will not change anything," he added.

Novak Djokovic hopes to enjoy a 'unique' South American Swing

Novak Djokovic talks to the press at the 2023 Davis Cup

During the same interview with Sportal, Novak Djokovic expressed his desire to compete in tournaments in South America. Elaborating further, the Serb spoke about wanting to experience the passion of the South American people while competing at the highest level.

"Tournaments in South America. I was just talking to Charlie [Carlos Gomes] and I hope we can do it. It's a wish, of course, now the Grand Slams are my priority and maybe the opportunity will come when I play those tournaments," Djokovic said.

"Why them? Somehow the passion of people in South America for sports, and therefore for tennis, is something that is unique and I want to experience that week after week playing in those competitions. Well, we'll see. Maybe in some distant future, since I have time, I'm young," he added.

The Belgrade native has begun preparations for the final leg of the season. He is now expected to compete in the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals in Turin and the 2023 Davis Cup Finals in November.

