Charleston Open 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin

Date: April 3, 2025

Tournament: Credit One Charleston Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin preview

Daria Kasatkina tracks down a ball in Charleston | Image Source: Getty

Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina will face former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Charleston Open on Thursday (April 3).

Ad

Trending

Kasatkina, who has reached the title match in Charleston in 2017 and 2024, is looking to turn her WTA Tour season around at the 500-level event this week. The Russian had lost eight of her 17 matches coming into the South Carolina event. That, however, didn't deter the World No. 12 from eviscerating local favorite Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-1 to reach the second round of the tournament.

Kenin, meanwhile, was also in a slump of form before this week, suffering a 0-6, 0-6 blowout loss to Coco Gauff in the second round of the recently concluded Miami Open. The 2020 Australian Open has hit a rich vein of form at the Charleston Open, though. She defeated fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-4 in the first round before dominating 2022 champion Belinda Bencic 6-0, 6-3 to reach the third round.

Ad

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Total Games (Over/Under) Daria Kasatkina -140 -1.5 (+154) Over 21.5 (-118) Sofia Kenin +110 +1.5 (-225) Under 21.5 (-120)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Kasatkina and Kenin are tied 3-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Aussie has come out on top of three of their last four matches but the two players have never met on clay.

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Sofia Kenin hits a forehand in Charleston | Image Source: Getty

Kasatkina's game suits the green clay in Charleston well enough, allowing the 27-year-old to construct points with forehand slices and cross-court backhands. The Aussie also has impressive shot tolerance, which makes her a force to reckon with from the baseline. Moreover, it's relatively tougher for players to hit winners on the surface, meaning Kenin will have to be at her aggressive best during their third-round encounter.

Ad

The American has equally balanced groundstrokes on either wing but her forehand, which she hits dead flat, is her biggest weapon. The 26-year-old is a sharp returner of serve, as well. Therefore, Kasatkina will have to win a significant amount of her first-serve points to get through the contest. Considering how the 2017 Charleston Open champion has had her share of serving woes lately, her lower-ranked opponent might manage to spring up an upset over her.

Pick: Kenin to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback