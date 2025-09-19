Chengdu Open Day 5: Men's predictions ft. Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikoloz Basilashvili, Alexander Shevchenko vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

The 2025 edition of the Chengdu Open is nearing its end as several top singles and doubles prospects lead the action on Day 5. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who is one of the four top 8 seeds that have survived at the ATP 250 tournament, will be hopeful of securing his second singles title later this week.

Mackenzie McDonald and Nikoloz Basilashvili, meanwhile, were both amongst the title winners' circle a few years ago but fell off in the ATP rankings due to injuries. The American and the Georgian will face off in the Round of 16 for a quarterfinal spot later on Saturday (September 20).

Several other doubles veterans like Jean-Julien Rojer and Robin Haase are also on Chengdu Open's Day 5 line-up. Without further ado, let's take a look at how some of the matches at the Asian hardcourt event in the weekend will go down:

#1 Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Mackenzie McDonald looking to go all the way at Chengdu Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 37 Mackenzie McDonald has won 10 of his 23 matches on the ATP Tour this year, continuing his climb up the singles rankings after a four-month injury break in 2024 stalled his momentum. The American qualifier, who is making his debut at the Chengdu Open, defeated Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in three sets to reach the quarterfinals of the 250-level event earlier this week.

Nikoloz Basilashvili also successfully qualified for the hardcourt tournament, beating 2018 champion Bernard Tomic in the second-qualifying round from a set down. The Georgian then made quick work of Great Britain's Billy Harris to make it to the last eight stage. The former World No. 16 is 0-3 against his younger opponent in their tour-level head-to-head meetings, giving the latter slightly better odds of winning their Round-of-16 clash.

Pick: McDonald to win in three sets.

#2 Alexander Shevchenko vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Before this week, World No. 96 Alexander Shevchenko had endured a three-match losing streak dating back to his Challenger final defeat in Sumter, USA, to Mattia Bellucci. The Kazakh got out of his rough patch in undesirable fashion at this week's Chengdu Open, as his first-round opponent, Gael Monfils, was forced to retire due to an ankle injury in the deciding set of their clash.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, meanwhile, was hot on every tennis fan's lips not too long ago. The two-time ATP singles titlist achieved his career-high ranking of 29 earlier in February but has since had a quiet season. That said, the Frenchman is still willing to fight if his come-from-behind victory against Austria's Filip Misolic in the first round of the 2025 Chengdu Open was anything to go by. The two youngsters will face off for the first time on Day 5 and this match is likely to go down to the wire.

Pick: Mpetshi Perricard in three sets.

#3 Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer vs Robin Haase / Constantin Frantzen

Good friends Robin Haase and Jean Julien-Rojer face off in Chengdu Open doubles | Image Source: Getty

Nathaniel Lammons and Jean-Julien Rojer are vying for their first doubles title of 2025 at the Chengdu Open. The new partners got their campaign at the ATP 250 tournament to a stunning start earlier this week as they downed top seeds Christian Harrison and Evan King in straight sets to reach the Round of 16.

Robin Haase and Constantin Frantzen have enjoyed a relatively better partnership, recording three quarterfinal appearances at the US Open, the Gstaad Open, and the Cancun Challenger. The duo came up with a resilient display to deny the team of Rohan Bopanna and Takeru Yuzuki in a deciding-set super tiebreaker. Rojer and Haase, both of whom are Dutch, coincidentally teamed up in a losing first-round effort at Wimbledon and will likely enjoy some healthy competition when they are on opposite ends of the court.

Pick: Lammons / Rojer to win in three sets.

#4 Patrick Trhac / Diego Hidalgo vs Cui Jie / Tei Rigele

USA's Patrick Trhac and Ecuador's Diego Hidalgo have done well for themselves in 2025, securing two ATP Challenger titles in Ilkley and Birmingham. The duo won their first-round match at this week's Chengdu Open in thrilling fashion, downing third seeds Robert Galloway and Alexander Erler in a third-set super tiebreaker.

Cui Jie and Tei Rigele, meanwhile, are one of the last Chinese men standing in Chengdu and have entertained local fans greatly, saving two match points to beat the more experienced duo of Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos to reach the Round of 16. The home favorites can perhaps even upset the higher-ranked team of Trhac and Hidalgo, provided they don't fall for scoreboard pressure and can push the match into a winner-takes-all super tiebreaker shootout.

Pick: Jie / Rigele to win in three sets.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More