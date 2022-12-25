Children's hospital in Washington D.C. thanks Frances Tiafoe for his kind act during the holiday season

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe recently donated copies of the inspirational picture book, 'The Miracle Workers: Boy vs. Beast' to kids in Washington, DC.

Tiafoe, who is known for his humanitarian acts, started the festive season on a joyous note with this gesture, gifting the book to every child in the Children's National hospital in the city.

The hospital took to social media to thank the young American tennis star for his gesture:

"Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe donated copies of the inspirational picture book, “The Miracle Workers: Boy vs. Beast,” to every child at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. The story is about the power of hope and is written by CNN National Correspondent René Marsh."

"Outside of sports, Tiafoe is known for using his platform for philanthropic endeavors, earning the ATP Tour’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in 2020." The hospital's Instagram handle further said.

"2022 has been such a ride for me" – Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe celebrates in his match against Jack Draper at the Rolex Paris Masters

Tiafoe recently took to his social media handles to look back on his breakthrough 2022 season. The American reached a career-high ranking of No. 17 and even won against tennis icon Rafael Nadal.

He mentioned that the year had been a "ride" for him and thanked God for giving him the gift of playing tennis.

“I just wanna thank the man above. Everyone is granted a gift, and I just wanna say thank you for granting me the gift of tennis. 2022 has been such a ride for me. I really can’t put it into words. It’s been a year I’ll never forget,” Tiafoe captioned a post on Instagram.

The World No. 19 mentioned that the US Open run and the Laver Cup title were the stuff of his dreams.

“If I was to sum it up, I would say that it was a blessing. That run I had in the US Open, to then back it up with the Laver Cup. To do it in the States and to do it in London, in one of the most iconic arenas – it’s stuff you’re always going to remember. It’s stuff to tell the grandkids one day,” Frances Tiafoe said.

