Frances Tiafoe expressed self-gratitude for reaching great heights this year and encouraged the younger generation to have ambitious dreams.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful 2022 campaign, reaching the semifinals of the US Open in front of his home crowd. He grabbed everyone's attention by upsetting Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open, becoming the first American to overcome the Spaniard at a Major since wildcard James Blake in 2005.

Tiafoe took to social media to express his gratitude, claiming that 2022 had been a great year for him and that he still has a lot more to give. He also encouraged the younger generation to set high goals, saying that if he could do it, anyone could.

“I just wanna come on here and first in foremost thank the man above. Everyone is granted a gift and I just wanna say thank you for granting me the gift of tennis. 2022 has been such a ride for me. I really can’t put it into words. It’s been a year I’ll never forget,” Tiafoe captioned a post on Instagram.

“I’m truly thankful and humbled for everything that has come my way this year. It’s crazy because I’m only just starting to scratch the surface. I got a lot more to give to this game and myself. If I can say anything for all you youngins is never be afraid to dream crazy big, because if a guy like me can do it so can y’all. All love see y’all soon. #itsbiggerthantennis #striveforgreatness🚀 #whynotme” he added.

"It’s stuff to tell the grandkids one day" - Frances Tiafoe on his victories over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

L-R: Jack Sock, Frances Tiafoe, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Frances Tiafoe defeated the legendary duo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Laver Cup, teaming up with countryman Jack Sock during the Swiss Maestro's final match.

The American recently said that his victory over Federer and Nadal was something he would one day tell his grandchildren.

“If I was to sum it up, I would say that it was a blessing. That run I had in the US Open, to then back it up with the Laver Cup. To do it in the States and to do it in London, in one of the most iconic arenas – it’s stuff you’re always going to remember. It’s stuff to tell the grandkids one day,” Frances Tiafoe remarked in a video for ATP Tour.

The World No. 19 also called his victory over Rafael Nadal at the US Open his "favorite match of the season."

“Favorite match this season, I mean, definitely, I’d say beating Rafa. Life changing day. I feel like I broke social media that day so, that was pretty cool,” he noted.

