China Open Day 11: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 11 (Saturday, October 4) of the 2025 China Open will see semifinal clashes in the women's singles and women's doubles events with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in action. All matches are set to take place on the main court.

In the women's doubles, fourth seed Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei will take on second seed Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. Both pairs are seasoned competitors on the doubles circuit, and they are expected to play out a cracker to start the day for the fans in Beijing.

Errani and Paolini have been clinical at the event, losing only eight games on their way to the semifinal. They were helped by a walkover against Kamilla Rakhimova and Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Ostapenko and Hsieh went the distance in their first two matches and pulled off a straight-set win in the quarterfinal.

Notably, the other doubles semifinal at the WTA 100 event has been decided without a point being played. Karolina Muchova and Priscilla Hon withdrew from the event, leading to Fanny Stollar and Miyu Kato advancing to the final.

Following the doubles semifinal will be the first singles semifinal. Third seed Amanda Anisimova will take on second seed Coco Gauff. This will be only the third time the Americans will face off on tour, and their head-to-head currently stands at 1-1.

Anisimova got the better of sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals in three sets, while Gauff took out Eva Lys in straight sets. Defending champion Gauff will be hoping to bag the trophy again in Beijing, while Anisimova will hope to continue her strong run.

In the second semifinal, fifth seed Jessica Pegula will take on 26th seed Linda Noskova. Similar to the first semifinal, this will be the third battle between the pair, with their head-to-head level at 1-1. Both their previous matches were played this year, with Noskova winning in Dubai and Pegula exacting revenge in Bad Homburg.

China Open 2025: Schedule for Day 11

Capital Group Diamond Court

Starting at 01:00 p.m. local time: (4) Jelena Ostapenko/Hsieh Su-wei vs (2) Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: (3) Amanda Anisimova vs (2) Coco Gauff

Followed by: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (26) Linda Noskova

China Open 2025: Where to watch

Coco Gauff at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

Fans can follow the 2025 China Open semifinals on the following channels in different regions:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information, click here.

China Open 2025: Match timings

Matches on Day 11 will only take place on the Diamond court. The first match will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Country Start time USA, Canada October 4, 2025, 1:00 a.m. ET UK October 4, 2025, 6:00 a.m. BST India October 4, 2025, 10:30 a.m. IST

