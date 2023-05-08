Chris Evert admits the lack of social media helped players from her era

Tennis legend Chris Evert has expressed her opinion on how the lack of social media and constant attention by press outlets helped players from her era.

In a social media exchange, Evert agreed to a user's views that players from her era benefitted from the lack of social media and the never-ending gaze it puts on tennis players.

"Correct," Chris Evert tweeted.

The user was responding to Evert's post about the modern-day game and social media scrutiny, which adversely impacts young tennis players' mental health.

"Correct," Chris Evert tweeted in response to a user who said players from her era were lucky the internet didn't exist then, noting there was no social media to amplify things.

Evert, who has won 157 WTA titles in her long and illustrious career, believes that playing tennis for a living isn't as glamorous as it is portrayed. She stated that teenagers are especially ill-equipped to handle the highs and lows of the game and can get bogged down by the criticism from fans on social media.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also alluded to the "price" players pay when their mental health deteriorates due to the sport.

The 68-year-old's statement comes after 21-year-old American player Amanda Anisimova recently announced her decision to take a break from tennis for the sake of her mental health.

"It seems like a glamorous life, but it isn’t. For a teenager, it is not a normal life. Every day, you’re either a winner or a loser. You’re put on a pedestal or you’re shamed on social media. The highs and lows provide no balance. There is a price. Take your time Amanda….." the tweet read.





Evert responded to journalist Christopher Clarey's post about Anisimova's announcement.

Anisimova isn't the first tennis to prioritize mental health over playing tennis. Japan's Naomi Osaka made headlines recently when she announced her decision to take a break from the sport to better her mental health status. She also frequently raised the issue during her press conferences and on social media.

Chris Evert loves the Rafael Nadal meme from the Met Gala

Chris Evert and Rafael Nadal

Chris Evert recently reacted to one of the most viral memes inspired by the 2023 Met Gala. The meme featured Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on the Met Gala carpet. While the 22-time Grand Slam champion did not actually attend the biggest fashion event of the year, fans created memes to see what Nadal would do if he actually walked the red carpet.

In one of the memes, Nadal is seen prominently placing his sports drink and water bottles diagonally aligned, in a tribute to his famous courtside ritual where the Spaniard makes sure his bottles are placed a certain way before taking the court. Reacting to this meme, Evert tweeted a slew of laughing emojis.

