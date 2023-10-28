Chris Evert amused by alternate career paths for ATP players ft. Novak Djokovic as yoga instructor and Ben Shelton as call center employee

Chris Evert couldn't contain her amusement at the alternate career suggestions for top ATP stars like Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton and Daniil Medevedev, among others.

Djokovic's exceptional athleticism and impressive flexibility, evident in his acrobatic moves on court, were hilariously highlighted in a creative social media post that reimagined ATP players in different professions based on their unique skills. Given the Serb's agility, he was playfully portrayed as a yoga instructor.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton was depicted as a call center employee, in a humorous reference to his signature 'dialed-in' celebration. Taylor Fritz, on the other hand, was portrayed as a librarian for dramatically shushing the French Open crowd earlier this year.

Daniil Medvedev's victory dance at the 2023 Italian Open, which seemingly mocked Stefanos Tsitsipas, resulted in him being represented as a professional dancer. Likewise, Andrey Rublev was shown as the lead singer of a boy band, referring to his teenage days when he covered a One Direction song with his bandmates.

As a tribute to their respective cultural backgrounds, Casper Ruud was reimagined as the host of a Vikings cosplay group, while Jannik Sinner was envisioned as the head chef at a pizzeria. Completing the list, Hubert Hurkacz was shown as a luxury car salesman.

Upon coming across the post on social media, Chris Evert expressed her amusement at the creative list.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Novak Djokovic headed for potential blockbuster 3R clash against Ben Sheton at Paris Masters 2023

After opting to skip the Asian swing, Novak Djokovic will make his return to the court at the 2023 Paris Masters. Following a bye in the first round, the Serb will take on the winner of the match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Ben Shelton, who is the 15th seed, will play against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round to continue his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Djokovic will most likely lock horns with Shelton in the third round, in a rematch of their riveting US Open semifinal. The World No. 1 defeated the American in straight sets at the New York Major.

Should the Serb emerge victorious against Shelton once more, he will potentially take on either Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. While the 24-time Grand Slam champion enjoys a flawless 8-0 record against the American, he trails 1-2 in his head-to-head against Rune.

Although Djokovic defeated the Dane in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Italian Open, it was Rune who emerged victorious in the title clash at the Paris Masters last year. The 20-year-claimed a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over the World No. 1 to clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

