Chris Evert can help Coco Gauff win a Grand Slam, predicts John McEnroe

Tennis legend John McEnroe recently expressed his belief that former World No.1 Chris Evert can help American tennis sensation Coco Gauff in winning her first Grand Slam title.

Gauff had a spectacular 2022 season. The 18-year-old reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final and her second Grand Slam doubles final at the French Open, entered the top 5 of the singles rankings, and became the World No. 1 in doubles - all in the same season. She also booked a spot in the WTA Finals for the first time in her career.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, John McEnroe stated that Coco Gauff's career progression has been "great," despite her subpar performance in the WTA Finals, adding that the American has plenty of time to improve her game as she is only 18 years old.

"We're all looking forward to seeing what happens with Coco Gauff and looking at her career trajectory, it’s been great. It hasn’t happened as fast as some people think, but it’s still an upward trajectory," McEnroe said.

"Okay, she didn’t have a great WTA Finals, but all in all, she made some great progress. She got to a French Open final, she has improved, obviously, she needs to improve more. She will - she’s 18," he added.

McEnroe went on to claim that Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, could help Gauff win her first Major by working together and paving the trail.

"There is a huge upside that includes winning majors. It’s not just going to happen. There are certain things that need to take place in her head and in her game. Chris Evert knows a thing or two about winning majors, so perhaps they can carve out some time to work on some things. I think that’s a great idea," McEnroe said.

"A slower approach for Coco Gauff would be better right now" - John McEnroe

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic.

In the same interview, John McEnroe stated that there is a great deal of pressure and expectation on Coco Gauff and that a slower approach would be better for her game at the moment.

"Take some pressure off because, obviously, there are some very lofty expectations for her. So I think a less-is-more approach, a slower approach for her, would be better for her right now, for her family. I would think the idea would be to keep around for 15 year," McEnroe said.

The 18-year-old is currently competing in the 2023 ASB Classic. She got off to a brilliant start in the tournament after beating Germany’s Tatjana Maria in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4. She will next lock horns with Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes