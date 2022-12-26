Chris Evert congratulates Elina Svitolina, Gael Monfils and their newborn daughter as couple celebrate first Christmas as a family

Tennis icon Chris Evert reacted to Elina Svitolina's Christmas and holiday wishes. The former player also congratulated the couple on their first Christmas as parents.

The Ukrainian shared a photo alongside her husband Gael Monfils and their baby daughter as the duo hoped for good health for their fans.

Svitolina turned to social media to post the picture on Twitter and wrote:

"Wishing all your family and loved ones a very Merry Christmas! May your days be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Holidays."

Evert reacted to the former World No. 3's post and commented on the picture while also congratulating them for celebrating their first Christmas as a family of three.

"Beautiful! A big Congratulations to the three of you!," Evert captioned her tweet.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils welcomed their new born daughter in October

Elina Svitolina tied the knot with French tennis professional Gael Monfils in 2021. The couple announced the Ukrainian's pregnancy in May and welcomed their first newborn in October. They also named their baby Skai Monfils.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on social media. Svitolina and Monfils both wrote on Twitter to break the news to their fans and well-wishers.

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils," Elina Svitolina tweeted.

The Frenchman thanked his wife and the Almighty for the "most beautiful gift" of his life.

"I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00 am. Elina was strong and brave. I can't thx enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ."

However, the couple went through an ordeal just after learning about Svitolina's pregnancy. In a social media post, the 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist reflected on Russia's attack on her country, Ukraine, just at the time of her pregnancy. She also spoke about how she felt "hurt" and "powerless" at not being able to do anything to stop the war.

"This year has been both the happiest and the most tragic for me. The moment when I found out that Gael and I were going to have a child, the war broke out in my country. Even now, I still can't fully describe what I was feeling at that moment. I felt hurt and powerless because I couldn't stop this terrible war. However, I made a decision to take action."

