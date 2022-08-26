"Tough act to follow for both of them"- Chris Evert on Emma Raducanu & Leylah Fernandez's chances at US Open 2022

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently shared her thoughts on how Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez will perform at the 2022 US Open.

Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu both reached the finals of the hardcourt Major at Flushing Meadows last year where the latter beat the former to take home the crown. They will both be competing in New York this year as well, with Raducanu aiming to defend her title and Fernandez eyeing her maiden Major.

Chris Evert recently spoke with ESPN about the two youngsters' chances of winning the US Open. The American stated that predicting their prospects at the New York Major as being a "tough act to follow."

"Tough act to follow for both Emma and Leylah, it’s going to be tough act to follow," Chris Evert said.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also mentioned how much she enjoys watching Leylah Fernandez play. She went on to say that the young Canadian has a lot of passion and hunger, and wished her luck in her run at the US Open.

"I love watching Leylah play," Evert said, adding, "I mean, talk about passion. Talk about just putting everything into her game, throwing her whole body into her shots, the emotion that she has, the love of the game, the hunger. It’s all still there, maybe more than ever. And she’s really in the thick of — what is she? She’s 14th in the world right now, which is awesome."

"I wouldn’t be surprised if she got to the second week, but I would be surprised if she ended up in the finals only because I still think there are some players that are bigger and stronger players that can overpower her. But I love everything about that girl. And I love the way she plays. So, I wish her luck. I hope she does well," she added further.

"The biggest thing is me swinging like playing completely free again"- Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at Western & Southern Open

Emma Raducanu recently spoke about her performance in the Western & Southern Open matches against Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams. The Brit stated that she is enjoying her game again and is willing to take on more hazards on the court with her decisions.

"The biggest thing, however, is me swinging like playing completely free again, not really pushing the ball just to get it in, like I actually am going in for the shot. Way more accepting of the errors that I make," Emma Raducanu said in an interview with Sky Sports after her win against Azarenka.

Emma Raducanu's run at the Western & Southern Open was cut short in the third round by Jessica Pegula, who defeated her 7-5, 6-4.

However, the 19-year-old will now devote all of her attention to defending her title in the upcoming Hard Court Major at Flushing Meadows, where she will lock horns with Frenchwoman Alize Cornet to open her campaign.

