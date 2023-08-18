Chris Evert extends heartfelt support to sports commentator Dick Vitale on his path to cancer-free victory

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently expressed her heartfelt support for sports commentator Dick Vitale on his road to cancer abolition. Vitale gained widespread recognition as one of the most iconic announcers in the history of college basketball, largely attributed to his repertoire of memorable catchphrases and vibrant style.

He undertook coaching responsibilities at Detroit Mercy, where he guided the team for a span of four seasons during the 1970s. He also took on coaching duties for the Detroit Pistons, presiding over the team's activities during the 1978–79 season and more.

The veteran announced in July 2023 that he had been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer.

And a month later, he took to Twitter to share the good news that his 6-week radiation cycle would be completed on Friday, meaning he would be cancer-free. He also thanked his team for their support.

"My 22nd Radiation treatment is completed - have 2 treatments Friday & that will complete the 4th week of my 6 week cycle. My TEAM has been so supportive thru the process .Just that at the finish line that the radiation was effective in making my vocal cords CANCER FREE!" Vitale wrote.

In light of this, 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert took to Twitter to express her support for Dick Vitale. Evert had to fight the fatal disease until it stopped bothering her.

"Dick!" Evert wrote, adding heart, praying and thumbs up emojis.

"Cancer changed my perspective on life" - Chris Evert

Chris Evert pictured at a tennis tournament.

Almost a year after tennis legend Chris Evert announced she had Stage 1C ovarian cancer, the 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed in 2023 that she is cancer-free.

Chris Evert was able to detect her cancer early on thanks to the genetic map left by her sister Jeanne.

Doctors discovered Evert had the BRCA-1 variant, which her sister also had. Six chemotherapy treatments later, the American no longer has ovarian cancer.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner wrote a first-person essay for Eurosport, stating that cancer changed her perspective on life. The disease taught her that the most important thing is to be at peace with herself while also being of service to others.

"Cancer changed my perspective on life. Tennis has given me so much: I've been a player, I've been a coach, I've been a commentator, I've been a leader in the tennis world, but your health is the most important thing. I’ve realised two things: first, I want to take care of myself the best I can. I've had many stages in my life: tennis and then raising my sons, but now, it's more spiritual," Chris Evert wrote.

"Cancer makes you reflect on your life, and when you're going through something like this, you realise the importance of coming to peace with yourself because, you know what? You are all you have. You also realise how important it is to be of service to others. That makes me happy," she added.