Chris Evert launches new 'tennis bracelet' collection to celebrate 44th anniversary of her bracelet incident at US Open

Tennis legend Chris Evert is the origin behind the invention of the 'tennis bracelet'. On the upcoming 35th anniversary of the incident that made the tennis bracelet famous in the first place, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion is partnering with a jewelry brand to launch a new line of tennis bracelets.

Back at the 1978 US Open, Evert lost her diamond bracelet midway through a match, leading to a halt in proceedings as Evert began to find and retrieve her prized possession. Evert called the accessory her 'tennis bracelet' back then and it has since become a famous product in the world of tennis.

The 2022 US Open marks 44 years since Evert's incident led to a new style statement and the former American player has teamed up with Monica Rich Kosann on a new line of tennis bracelets to commemorate the same. Speaking in a recent interview with 'Women's Wear Daily', Evert said that she felt it was finally time she owned her own story and had a stake in the iconic 'tennis bracelet.'

“Since then, everyone has come out with a tennis bracelet and I thought, ‘I’ve never been able to own the story in my own voice and the story about how it was born," Chris Evert said on the same.

However, this new collection of bracelets that have been built in collaboration with Monica Rich Kosann has been designed with a special message in mind. The designs pay tribute to the evolving perception towards female athletes over the years, since Evert first started out on the professional tennis tour.

The collection has a variety of 13 designs, which includes a set of pear-shaped diamonds to indicate beads of sweat, and a green emerald in the form of a tennis court, among other designs.

Evert has shed light on the changing perceptions towards female tennis players over the years and believes tennis has evolved in that aspect in many ways.

“A lot of [people then] weren’t sure how to take women who wanted to sweat and fall and have big muscles, but now it’s respected," Evert said further. "Every father wants their daughter to become an athlete now or be strong. And it’s equal — [men and women] are playing for equal prize money and drawing equal crowds. It’s evolved into a wonderful sport,” she added.

"Who told you it was from an ex-boyfriend?" - Chris Evert denies claims that her bracelet was a gift from Jimmy Connors

2006 US Open Tennis

For a long time, it has been believed that Chris Evert's famous diamond bracelet she sported at the 1978 US Open was a gift from eight-time Grand Slam singles champion Jimmy Connors, who is her ex-fiancee. However, Evert revealed that this is not necessarily true and that she 'probably brought' the accessory herself.

“Who told you it was from an ex-boyfriend? I believe I probably bought it myself. I don’t quite remember — you’re asking me to remember something that happened 40 years ago," Evert said.

Chris Evert will be on desk duty during the 2022 US Open, where she will be one of the lead commentators for broadcaster ESPN. Earlier this year, Evert had revealed that she was diagnosed with Stage 1C Ovarian Cancer and aimed to spread awareness among others regarding the illness with her story.

In May, she shared an update after completing her sixth and final session of chemotherapy.

