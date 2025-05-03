Chris Evert makes feelings clear on lack of friendship between modern day tennis players

Chris Evert has given her opinion and reminisced about her time on the tour, giving her take on professional tennis players touring alone and isolating. Several players have talked about mental health issues on tour, including Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, and Alexander Zverev. 2025 Madrid Open finalist Casper Ruud also spoke about his struggles this week.

Evert held the World No. 1 spot for 260 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s. She won a record seven French Open titles and a record-equalling six US Open trophies. She remains good friends with arch-rival Martina Navratilova, with whom she shared an intense rivalry. The pair dominated women's tennis for close to 20 years.

Evert responded on X to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg's post of a text from German ex-player-turned-writer Andrea Petkovic. Petkovic published her memoir, entitled Zwischen Ruhm Und Ehre Liegt Die Nacht (Between Fame and Honor Lies The Night) in 2020, which included her thoughts on travelling on tour:

"While in the beginning of my career we still shared coaches and traveled in packs with other players, sleeping three in the room to save money...the increasing team sizes have also increased loneliness on tour...as players travel with physios and coaches...they are surrounded by people they pay and are taking up the space for possible real friendship."

Chris Evert wholeheartedly agreed with Petkovic's assessment, adding her comments:

"Totally agree...my closest friends are my opponents in the 70's and 80's...we practiced and hung out together..."

Andrea Petkovic was a professional player from 2006 to 2022. She won seven WTA titles and reached the French Open semifinal in 2014 and two more Major quarterfinals.

Before Chris Evert's admission, Casper Ruud opened up on his mental health struggles

Mutua Madrid Open Day Eleven - Source: Getty

This week, Casper Ruud has talked about his mental health struggles. The Norwegian has had an exceptional Madrid Open, progressing to the final after defeating Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, and Francisco Cerundolo. During the week, he told a press conference, reported by tennis.com, that his season had been a troubled one.

Ruud said:

“I've been kind of feeling not great mentally this year. It just came down to me feeling like I'm running in this hamster wheel and I'm never kind of getting anywhere, or you're just stuck in it and I needed to kind of jump out of it a little to review where I was going and how I was feeling.”

Casper Ruud will play the on-fire Englishman Jack Draper in the Madrid final this Sunday. The 26-year-old is seeded 14 at the tournament and will strive to add a 13th ATP tour title to his resume.

