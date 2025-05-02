Madrid Open semifinalist Casper Ruud gets real about his mental health struggles and finally seeking help

Casper Ruud has spoken about dealing with mental health challenges after reaching his second semifinal at the Madrid Open. He beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-5 in the previous round.

Ad

Ruud entered the Madrid Open after a quarterfinal exit in Barcelona. He started his campaign with remarkable wins over Arthur Rinderknech, Sebastian Korda, and Taylor Fritz in the initial few rounds before beating Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

The Norwegian candidly discussed overcoming mental health battles after reaching the semi-finals in Madrid. He said in his post-match interview:

"I'm kind of feeling not great mentally this year, but I've sought help, which has really worked for me, and I've been feeling a quick response and feeling a lot better, so that's really helped to have someone to talk to about certain things."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from a runner-up finish in the Dallas Open, Ruud has struggled to make a strong impression this year. He chalked up early exits in the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open.

The 26-year-old spoke about feeling exhausted with the hectic life on the tour and how seeking help allowed him to change his perspective and wake up with a smile on his face every day.

"It's a tough life in many ways, and a lot of travel days, and it just got to a point where it felt like it was getting too much, but I've really seeked help and it's been working, so I'm happy to feel more joy and feel like I'm in a better place, I guess, and feel like I'm waking up every day with a smile on my face, so I'm happy that I was honest with myself and felt like I needed some help and it's been paying off quite quickly," Casper Ruud added.

Ad

Casper Ruud reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open in 2021, but Matteo Berrettini beat him 6-4, 6-4. With none of the top three seeds remaining in the main draw, he will be eager to go one step further and win the Masters 1000 event this year.

Casper Ruud will take on Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal of the Madrid Open 2025

Ruud in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Casper Ruud will take on Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of the Madrid Open. The Argentine leads the head-to-head against Ruud 5-3 and defeated him when they last met in the 2025 Miami Open.

Ad

While Ruud edged past Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, Cerundolo chalked up a scintillating victory over Jakub Mensik. He outlasted the in-form Czech in two hours and 11 minutes, 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

The duo have faced each other four times on clay, with the honours split at two wins each. Ruud emerged victorious during their previous encounter on the surface at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The winner of this match will take on either Jack Draper or Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Madrid Open. Ruud will take on Cerundolo in the evening session on Friday, May 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More