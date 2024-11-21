Chris Evert makes her feelings known on Jasmine Paolini-led Italy's Billie Jean King Cup triumph: "Great messaging and role models for the sport"

Italy won their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title after getting the better of Slovakia in the final. Chris Evert celebrated the achievement of the Jasmine Paolini-led team.

On Wednesday (Nov. 20), last year's runner-up Italy were out to avenge their defeat in the final of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup. They faced Slovakia, who were on a dream run reaching only their second final after defeating the USA, Australia and Great Britain.

In the first singles match, Lucia Bronzetti faced Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova. The pair exchanged early breaks in the opening games, but Bronzetti soon took control, stepping up on crucial points to claim the first set 6-2 in just 40 minutes.

Trending

Hruncakova fought back in the second set, even securing an early break, but Bronzetti remained composed, handling break points effectively and closing out the match with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

In the second singles match, Paolini faced Rebecca Sramkova, who had impressed with wins over Danielle Collins, Ajla Tomljanovic and Katie Boulter in the tournament. However, the Slovak struggled against the World No. 4.

The Italian took the first set and went up 2-0 in the second. Although Sramkova briefly fought back, it was only a fleeting moment as Paolini secured a straightforward 6-2, 6-1 victory.

28-year-old Paolini, who has had an incredible year, posted several images of her triumph with Italy on X and captioned it:

"WORLD CHAMPIONS!!"

Expand Tweet

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert reshared the post and added:

"Congratulations to Team Italy! Look at those smiles…What a year! You all exude so much spirit and joy and fun ….. Great messaging and role models for the sport!"

Expand Tweet

Chris Evert previously praised Jasmine Paolini's phenomenal 2024 season

(L-R) Jasmine Paolini, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert at the French Open (Image: Getty)

Jasmine Paolini was the surprise package of 2024. She slowly snuck up the rankings from World No. 62 to World No. 30 last year and continued her rise to the Top 5 this year.

In October, a tennis-related X account posted about Paolini becoming the only player to be ranked in the Top 10 in both singles and doubles at the time. Chris Evert reshared the post and wrote:

"Deserved. What a year she's had!"

Expand Tweet

Jasmine Paolini had an outstanding 2024, excelling in both singles and doubles. In singles, she reached her first Grand Slam finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, broke into the Top 10 and ended the season ranked World No. 4. She also made history as the first Italian woman in a decade to qualify for the WTA Finals.

In doubles, Paolini teamed up with Sara Errani to win titles in Rome, Linz and Beijing, along with a runner-up finish at Roland Garros. The duo also secured Italy’s first Olympic tennis gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Paolini’s doubles ranking soared from No. 98 to a year-end No. 10, capping a career-best season across the board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback